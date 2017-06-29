Police have arrested a man accused of falsely claiming his relatives had died in the Grenfell Tower fire to gain housing and money.

The 52-year-old man, who has not been named, came forward in the aftermath of the disaster posing as a victim.

“He was assigned family liaison officers after he claimed that he lost his wife and son in the fire,” a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said.

Grenfell Tower death toll of about 80 came mainly from 23 flats

“He attempted to claim financial support stating he had lost all his property.

“A police investigation started after it became apparent that there were inconsistencies in the man’s stories.”

Officers spoke to neighbours of the flat where the man claimed he lived in Grenfell Tower who confirmed he did not reside there.

“Relatives of the resident of the flat the man claimed to live in have been spoken to by their family liaison officers and made aware of this investigation,” a spokesperson added.

Investigators said the suspect lived in Bromley, 17 miles away from the site of the disaster, and does not have a wife or child.

He has been arrested on suspicion of fraud and police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the matter, which is not linked to sub-letting or immigration issues.

In Pictures: Grenfell Tower after the fire







51 show all In Pictures: Grenfell Tower after the fire



































































































1/51 Police have released images from inside the tower where at least 58 people have died Metropolitan Police

2/51 A still from a video shared by polices what appears to be a stationary bicycle sitting among the ashes

3/51 A still from a video shared by police shows the remnants of a burnt-out bathroom

4/51 Picture showing the lifts on an unknown floor Metropolitan Police

5/51 Emergency crews outside the front entrance to the tower Metropolitan Police

6/51 Fire crews inspecting flats in the burnt out tower London Metropolitan Police

7/51 Grenfell Tower is seen in the distance PA

8/51 A drone flies near the scene of the fire which destroyed the Grenfell Tower block REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

9/51 'Theresa May Stay Away' message written on the messages of support at Latymer Community Church for those affected by the fire Ray Tang/REX

10/51 An aerial view of the area surrounding Grenfall tower Getty

11/51 Donated shoes sit in the Westway Sports Centre near to the site of the Grenfell Tower fire Getty Images

12/51 Messages of support for those affected by the massive fire in Grenfell Tower are displayed on a well near the tower in London AP

13/51 A local resident stands on her balcony by the gutted Grenfell Tower in Latimer Road Getty Images

14/51 Messages of condolence are left at a relief centre close to the scene of the fire that broke out at Grenfell Tower, EPA

15/51 A police officer stands by a security cordon outside Latimer Road station Getty Images

16/51 Firemen examine the scorched facade of the Grenfell Tower in London on a huge ladder AP

17/51 A search dog is led through the rubble of the Grenfell Tower in London as firefighting continue to damp-down the deadly fire AP

18/51 Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn comforts a local resident (name not given) at St Clement's Church in west London where volunteers have provided shelter and support for people affected by the fire at Grenfell Tower David Mirzoeff/PA

19/51 Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn hugs councillor Mushtaq Lasharie as he arrives at St Clement's Church in Latimer Road, where volunteers have provided shelter and support for people affected by the fire at Grenfell Tower Getty Images

20/51 Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn meeting staff and volunteers at St Clementís Church in Latimer Road David Mirzoeff/PA

21/51 Firefighters with a dog walk around the base of the Grenfell Tower REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

22/51 Emotions run high as people attend a candle lit vigil outside Notting Hill Methodist Church near the 24 storey residential Grenfell Tower block in Latimer Road, West London Getty Images

23/51 Debris hangs from the blackened exterior of Grenfell Tower Getty Images

24/51 A woman speaks to Mayor of London Sadiq Khan outside Notting Hill Methodist Church near Grenfell Tower in west London after a fire engulfed the 24-storey building Yui Mok/PA Wire

25/51 A woman holds a missing person posters near the Grenfell Tower block REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

26/51 Sadiq Khan speaking with a resident James Gourley/REX

27/51 Ken Livingstone walks near the scene of the Grenfell Tower fire Getty Images

28/51 Mayor of London Sadiq Khan is confronted by Kai Ramos, 7, near Grenfell Tower in west London after a fire engulfed the 24-storey building Yui Mok/PA Wire

29/51 Mayor of London Sadiq Khan speaks to a woman outside Notting Hill Methodist Church near Grenfell Tower Yui Mok/PA Wire

30/51 Volunteers distribute aid near Grenfell Tower Getty Images

31/51 Family and friends of missing Jessica Urbano, 12, wearing photographs of Jessica pinned to their t-shirts gather near Grenfell Tower EPA

32/51 Family and friends of missing Jessica Urbano, 12, wearing photographs of Jessica pinned to their t-shirts gather near Grenfell Tower EPA

33/51 Family and friends of missing Jessica Urbano, 12, wearing photographs of Jessica pinned to their t-shirts gather near Grenfell Tower EPA

34/51 People attend a vigil at Notting Hill Methodist Church near Grenfell Tower Getty Images

35/51 People gather to observe a vigil outside St Clement's Church following the blaze at Grenfell Tower Getty Images

36/51 People light candles as they observe a vigil outside St Clement's Church following the blaze at Grenfell Tower Getty Images

37/51 People attend a vigil at Notting Hill Methodist Church near Grenfell Tower Getty Images

38/51 A man distributes food from the back of a van near the scene of the fire which destroyed the Grenfell Tower block REUTERS/Paul Hackett

39/51 A firefighter is cheered near the scene of the fire which destroyed the Grenfell Tower block REUTERS/Paul Hackett

40/51 A T-shirt with a written message from the London Fire Brigade hangs from a fence near The Grenfell Tower block REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

41/51 A young girl on her way to lay flowers near Grenfell Tower Getty Images

42/51 The remains of residential tower block Grenfell Tower are seen from Dixon House a nearby tower block Getty

43/51 Volunteers prepare supplies for people affected by the Grenfell Tower block which was destroyed in a fire REUTERS/Neil Hall

44/51 Volunteers move a car to make space for a lorry picking up supplies for people affected by the Grenfell Tower block REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

45/51 People distribute boxes of food near the scene of the fire which destroyed the Grenfell Tower bloc REUTERS/Paul Hackett

46/51 A woman touches a missing poster for 12-year-old Jessica Urbano on a tribute wall after laying flowers on the side of Latymer Community Church next to the fire-gutted Grenfell Tower AP

47/51 A man looks at messages written on a wall near the scene of the fire which destroyed the Grenfell Tower block REUTERS/Paul Hackett

48/51 Candles and messages of condolence near where the fire broke out at Grenfell Tower EPA

49/51 Police carry a stretcher towards Grenfell Tower Rick Findler/PA Wire

50/51 Emergency services at Grenfell Tower Rick Findler/PA Wire

51/51 Police carry out a body from Grenfell Tower in west London after a fire engulfed the 24-storey building Rick Findler/PA Wire

Detective Superintendent Fiona McCormack said police believed the suspect was working alone.

"The distress and suffering caused to so many families and loved ones that night is harrowing” she added.

"That night people lost their homes, all their possessions and tragically their families and loved ones. The focus of all of us should be on supporting victims and families, recovering loved ones from Grenfell Tower and investigating the fire.

“I have made it clear that we are not interested in investigating things such as sub-letting or immigration matters as I want their help – and do not want there to be any hidden victims of this tragedy.

”However, we will robustly investigate any information about anyone who seeks to capitalise on the suffering of so many.”

The man was formally arrested on Wednesday evening and remains in custody at a police station in west London.

He is the second man arrested in the wake of the fire, after a 43-year-old was detained for posting photos showing a victim's body on social media.

Survivors made homeless by the disaster are being offered temporary housing and thousands of pounds in government funding and public donations to help them rebuild their lives.

Demonstrators hold up placards as they march through London (AFP/ Getty )

At least 80 people died when fire swept through the 24-storey tower block in the early hours of 14 June, although there are fears the toll could be far higher and police say it may be impossible to identify all the victims.

Among those named so far is six-month-old Leena Belkaidi, who was found dead in her mother’s arms in the stairwell after they were both killed by fumes.

Inquests into to the deaths of seven victims were opened and adjourned at Westminster Coroner’s Court on Wednesday, where the inquiries are expected to be suspended because of ongoing criminal inquiries.

Around 60 organisations have been identified as having a hand in the tower’s refurbishment, which is suspected to have helped the blaze spread.

Investigators said the fire started in a Hotpoint fridge-freezer, before spreading to “combustible” cladding and insulation on the outside of the building.

At least 137 cladding samples tested throughout the UK have failed safety tests as local authorities examine tower blocks for other issues seen in Grenfell, including inadequate fire doors and insulation of gas pipes.

A public inquiry into the fire will be led by a retired Court of Appeal judge, Sir Martin Moore-Bick.

Theresa May has insisted residents will be given a say over the direction of the investigation, having called a full inquiry to ensure the causes of the disaster are “properly investigated”.

Anyone with information on anyone who may have been inside Grenfell Tower at the time of the blaze is urged to call police on 0800 032 4539.