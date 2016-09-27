Police are appealing for witnesses after a 16-year-old boy was rushed to hospital after being stabbed at a shopping centre in Lewisham on Monday.

Police were called at around 16:40pm to reports of a stabbing in Lewisham High Street, where officers and other emergency services attended the boy.

The teenager was taken to hospital and his injuries have been described as non-life threatening.

The boy was reportedly slashed across the neck in the attack and seen running and screaming for help before collapsing, according to the Evening Standard, with 100 children reportedly gathered at the scene.

One mother from Bromley told the newspaper: “All the children were shouting, ‘He’s been stabbed’. The security did an amazing job were looking after him while waiting for paramedics’.”

Pools of blood could be seen at the scene, the New Shopper reported. The newspaper quoted a social media user who wrote in the aftermath of the attack: “Pools of blood around the centre, its disgusting, seriously hope the boy is alright.”

The shopping centre was evacuated and guarded by mounted police to stop shoppers from re-entering the building.

The Metropolitan Police is appealing for witnesses and information following the stabbing.

Detectives from the Trident and Area Crime Command are investigating the incident. No arrests have been made.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Jo Ross said: “We are appealing for anyone who was in or around the area at the time of the incident, who may have seen or heard anything to contact us.”