Greater Manchester Police have charged a 21-year-old man with the sexual assault of a four-year-old girl in Salford.

Conrad Asa Pritchard, of Isaac close, was arrested close to Littleton Road after officers responded to reports of a disturbance.

He was detained in the early hours of Monday 26 June and is being held in custody.

He is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 28 June.

The girl and her family are being supported by specialist officers, police said.