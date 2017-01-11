A defendant has reportedly cut his own throat at a court in Wales.

Lukasz Robert Pawlowski, 33, had previously pleaded guilty to sexual assault by grabbing and kissing a shop assistant and kissing her on the lips at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court.

Pawlowski of Pembroke Dock, had committed the assault on 30 October. He was waiting to be sentenced on Wednesday when he injured himself.

The incident was witnessed by a reporter for the Western Telegraph.

“He went out, came back, muttered something then started slashing at his throat," the reporter said.

“The court room was then cleared out, and first aid was given by paramedics in the dock.”

It is not known how or when the defendant obtained the weapon.

Pawlowski is understood to have lost a lot of blood and became unconscious during the incident. He is reportedly now awake and receiving medical treatment, the BBC reported.

A spokesperson for the Welsh Ambulance Service said in a statement: "We were called at 10:20 am to reports of an incident at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court.

"The Wales Air Ambulance, two crews in emergency ambulances and an ambulance officer attended the scene and the man was air lifted to Morriston Hospital in Swansea with serious injuries."

Dyfed-Powys Police said in a statement: "Officers attended and found an injured man at the scene, who was receiving treatment by paramedics.

"He has been conveyed to Morriston Hospital by air ambulance. The extent of his injuries are unknown at this time. The court has been closed in order for inquiries to take place.

"Police are not looking to speak to anyone else in connection with this incident at this time."