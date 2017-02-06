A man has pleaded guilty to killing an American tourist and injuring five other people in attack in London's Russell Square.

Zakaria Bulhan, 19, was accused of murdering 64-year-old retired teacher Darlene Horton and targeting several other victims on the evening of 3 August last year.

The defendant, from south west London, was charged with murder and the attempted murders of Martin Hoenisch, Lillie Selletin, David Imber, Bernard Hepplewhite and Yovel Lewronski.

Mr Bulhan appeared at the Old Bailey on Monday morning where he pleaded not guilty to the charge of murder, but guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.