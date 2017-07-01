Tennis fan bites stepdad's ear off in row over 'whether Andy Murray is British or Scottish'

A tennis fan who bit a chunk of his stepfather's ear off during a drunken row over whether Andy Murray is British or Scottish is facing jail.

Lee Clarke, 34, lost the plot as he argued about the Wimbledon champion's nationality with Alistair Wilson, 54, during a family gathering in Inverness, north Scotland.

Mr Clarke gnashed at his stepfather's right ear until he severed a piece, leaving him permanently disfigured after the brawl.

Andy Murray at 30: His career in numbers

Surgeons later managed to sow the chunk of Mr Wilson's flesh back on, but the reattached tissue wouldn't heal and had to be trimmed away.

Mr Clarke, a father of two, was arrested after his mother Mandy Wilson called police to the bloody scene at her home last August.

He admitted assaulting the victim at Inverness Sheriff Court and will be sentenced on 28 July.

The staunch unionist claims he acted in self defence after his stepfather provoked him during argument about Mr Murray's nationality.

"It was a silly argument over whether Andy Murray was British or Scottish,' said Mr Clarke.

"I have nothing against the Scots, most of my family are Scottish. But I regard myself as British. Andy is British, but he is also Scottish."

The court ordered a restriction of liberty assessment to be completed before Mr Clarke is sentenced.

Prosecutor Michelle Molley told the court it wasn't clear who started the fight, which ended with Mr Clarke and Mr Wilson grappling on the floor.

“Whilst Lee Clarke and Mr Wilson were on the ground, Clarke bit his right ear, severing the outer ear," she said.

“On becoming aware of the blood, Clarke got up and was taken out of the flat. Police and ambulance were thereafter contacted by Mandy Wilson.

“Police officers arrived and saw a large amount of blood smeared over the wooden living room floor and on the wall between the bathroom and bedrooms.

UK news in pictures







24 show all UK news in pictures













































1/24 1 July 2017 People hold placards reading 'Wot A DisMay' and 'Not One Day More' as they take part in an anti-austerity demonstration outside Parliament in London, Britain. Tens of thousands of people took part in a demonstration against British Government and called to end austerity, further cuts and privatisation. EPA

2/24 30 June 2017 A screen displaying an image of Martyn Hett outside Stockport Town Hall as mourners arrive for his funeral on June 30, 2017 in Stockport, England. Twenty-nine year old Martyn Hett was one of 22 people who died in the suicide bombing at Manchester Arena after attending an Ariana Grande concert Getty Images

3/24 29 June 2017 Campaigners from Avaaz dressed as British Prime Minister Theresa May and Australian media Mogul Rupert Murdoch pose during a photocall outside the Houses of Parliament on Campaigners from Avaaz dressed as British Prime Minister Theresa May and Australian media Mogul Rupert Murdoch pose during a photocall outside the Houses of Parliament on June 29, 2017 in London, England. Culture Secretary Karen Bradley announced that the Competitions and Markets Authority is to conduct a further six-month investigation into Murdoch’s proposed £11.7bn takeover of Sky. Getty Images

4/24 27 June 2017 Workers using safety harnesses abseil off Bray Tower on the Chacots Estate in North London. The abseilers were taking measurements and taking notes as they scaled the building. The high-rise Tower blocks in Camden are still in the process of evacuation with some tenants refusing to leave after the cladding on the buildings was discovered to be similar to that found on the fire stricken Grenfell Tower Pete Maclaine / i-Images

5/24 27 June 2017 Workmen start to remove cladding on Hornchurch Court, Hulme, Manchester as as Prime Minister Theresa May has said there must be a "major national investigation" into the use of potentially flammable cladding on high-rise towers across the country over a period of decades in the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire PA

6/24 26 June 2017 A festival-goer sleeps outside their tent at the end of the Glastonbury Festival of Music and Performing Arts on Worthy Farm near the village of Pilton in Somerset, South West England Getty

7/24 26 June 2017 Residents leave their home on the Taplow Block on the Chalcots Estate on June 26, 2017 in London, England. Residents of the Chalcots Estate have been urged to leave their homes due to fire safety fears in the wake of the Grenfell Tower tragedy. Four of the five Chalcots Estate towers in Camden, North London, are being evacuated after they were found to have similar cladding to that on Grenfell, attributed to contributing to the rapid spread of the blaze last week that killed at least 79 people Getty Images

8/24 25 June 2017 Police officers on Romford Road in Forest Gate, east London, as people protest over the death of Edir Frederico Da Costa, who died on June 21 six days after he was stopped in a car by Metropolitan Police officers in Woodcocks, Beckton, in Newham, east London PA

9/24 24 June 2017 Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn addresses revellers from the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival REUTERS

10/24 23 June 2017 British Prime Minister Theresa May addresses a news conference at the EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 23, 2017 Reuters

11/24 22 June 2017 Cosplay fans (L-R) George Massingham, Abbey Forbes and Karolina Goralik travel by tube dressed in Harry Potter themed costumes, after a visit to one the literary franchise's movie filming locations at Leadenhall Market in London, Britain Reuters

12/24 22 June 2017 Racegoers cheer on their horse on Ladies Day at the Royal Ascot horse racing meet, in Ascot, west of London Getty

13/24 21 June 2017 A reveller walks among the tipi tents at the Glastonbury Festival of Music and Performing Arts on Worthy Farm near the village of Pilton in Somerset, South West England Getty

14/24 20 June 2017 A police officer lays some flowers passed over by a member of the public, close to Finsbury Park Mosque in north London, after one man died and eight people were taken to hospital and a person arrested after a rental van struck pedestrian PA

15/24 The Borough Market bell is seen in Borough Market in central London following its re-opening after the June 3 terror attack Getty Images

16/24 Two women embrace in Borough Market, which officially re-opens today following the recent attack, in central London REUTERS/Hannah McKay

17/24 Mayor of London Sadiq Khan attends the re-opening of Borough market in central London following the June 3 terror attack Getty Images

18/24 People walk through Borough Market in central London following its re-opening after the June 3 terror attack Getty Images

19/24 News Corp CEO Rupert Murdoch, with one of his daughters, visit Borough Market, which officially re-opened today following the recent attack REUTERS

20/24 A woman reacts in front of a wall of messages in Borough Market, which officially re-opened today following the recent attack, in central London REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

21/24 Vivenne Westwood walks the runway at the Vivenne Westwood show during the London Fashion Week Men's June 2017 collections Getty Images

22/24 Millwall fan and London Bridge hero Roy Larner on 'Good Morning Britain' Rex

23/24 Richard Arnold, Roy Larner, Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid on 'Good Morning Britain' Rex

24/24 11 June 2017 England players celebrate after defeating Venezuela 1-0 to win the final of the FIFA U-20 World Cup Korea 2017 at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, South Korea AP

“Alistair Wilson was conveyed to Raigmore Hospital by ambulance paramedics.

“Part of his ear was recovered from the hallway floor and delivered to medical staff at the hospital.”

The prosecutor said Mr Wilson will be left with permanent disfigurement if he doesn't get plastic surgery, but the injury won't affect the function of his ear.

He posted pictures of the horrific injury on social media while he recovered in hospital.

Clare Russell, defending Mr Clarke, said: "Alcohol and anger were factors. He has taken steps to address his anger issues.

"He was involved in a car accident and as a result suffers from epilepsy and cannot work. He received significant compensation and a trust fund was set up from which he derives an income.

"He is in a position to pay compensation to his stepfather. His guilty plea was tendered on the basis that there was provocation after an argument over the nationality of a sportsman.

"My client accepts there were other actions he could have taken to avoid this.

"It is a matter of deep regret that it involved a family member and he hopes to rekindle some kind of relationship with his stepfather if not only for his mother's sake."