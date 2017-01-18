Anthony Joshua has been subject to an onslaught of anti-Islamic abuse after sharing a photo of himself praying at a mosque on holiday.

The IBF heavyweight champion visited the religious building while sightseeing in Dubai. Joshua has previously said he does not follow any particular religion but has an interest in faith.

The 27-year-old, who is training in the city for his superfight against Wladimir Klitschko in April at Wembley, shared the photo of himself at the mosque on both his Twitter and Instagram account.

“Besides luck, hard work & talent… Prayer is a solid foundation. It was nice to join my brother as he led through afternoon prayer,” he wrote.

The photo immediately prompted a torrent of vitriolic abuse, with some people claiming they would now be supporting Klitschko and unfollowing him on social media.

Anthony Joshua vs Dominic Breazeale in pictures







9 show all Anthony Joshua vs Dominic Breazeale in pictures















1/9 Anthony Joshua vs Dominic Breazeale Undefeated Breazeale received a hostile reception as he walked to the ring. Getty

2/9 Anthony Joshua vs Dominic Breazeale The O2 Arena erupted when Joshua made his entrance. Getty

3/9 Anthony Joshua vs Dominic Breazeale Joshua enjoyed immediate success with the left jab and straight rights. Getty

4/9 Anthony Joshua vs Dominic Breazeale Joshua had Breazeale wobbled in the second round and the American just made the bell. Getty

5/9 Anthony Joshua vs Dominic Breazeale Joshua continued the attack and started to unload a number of big punches in the seventh round. Getty

6/9 Anthony Joshua vs Dominic Breazeale Breazeale was knocked down twice after making the eight count on the first flooring. Getty

7/9 Anthony Joshua vs Dominic Breazeale But there was no coming back from the second knockdown as the fight was stopped. Getty

8/9 Anthony Joshua vs Dominic Breazeale Breazeale was given a warm ovation from the crowd after putting up a good fight. Getty

9/9 Anthony Joshua vs Dominic Breazeale Joshua moves to 17-0 and remains the IBF heavyweight world champion. Getty

“Gutted AJ, gone right off you. Islam is a disgrace. What are you doing, lost some fans today big man,” wrote one person on Twitter.

@anthonyfjoshua @TRobinsonNewEra you have lost my support and i hope klitscho irons you out — Sam Halpin (@samhalpin) January 17, 2017

Nevertheless, others rushed to defend Joshua, telling him to ignore the hate he has recieved. Some fans wrote “Mashallah”, an Arabic phrase expressing appreciation.

“You people who are sending abusive messages to Anthony Joshua are a disgrace to society of 2017,” said one.

“Anthony Joshua is one of the finest role models and dedicated boxers in the sport of boxing. Religion doesn't breed hate ignorance does,” added another.

As of Joshua, who won gold at the 2012 Olympics as an amateur, was ranked as the world’s second best heavyweight by BoxRec and the Transnational Boxing Rankings Board.

A representative of Joshua told The Independent the boxer would not be commenting on the abuse he has received.

