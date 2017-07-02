Bethnal Green fire: Large blaze reported at new block of flats in east London

A large blaze has been reported at new block of flats in east London.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) confirmed that firefighters were called to a block of flats under construction in Mace Street, Bethnal Green, at 11.10am.

Crowds gathered to watch as eight fire engines were dispatched to put out the inferno in the unoccupied five-floor building.

A spokesperson for the LFB said 75% of the roof was alight.

Several videos have been uploaded by Twitter users who gathered to watch the scene.

More follows…