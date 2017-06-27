An 11-year-old boy has died after he received serious electrical burns at a rail depot.

Police officers and an air ambulance were called to the depot near Daventry, in Northamptonshire just after 5pm, according to a police statement.

Despite paramedics working to save the boy, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His death is being treated as unexplained and police are investigating.

"Our thoughts are with the family of this young boy during what must be an incredibly difficult time. I have specially trained officers supporting the family as they try to come to terms with this awful news," said British Transport Police Detective Inspector Gareth Davies.

“Our focus is now fixed on understanding exactly what happened and how this young boy came to receive these awful injuries.

"Therefore, I would be looking to hear from anyone who may have seen a young boy enter this depot at around 5pm."

Mr Davies encouraged witnesses or anyone who was in the area to get in contact.

He said the boy's family would be "desperate for answers" and the police would be "working tirelessly to get them answers".