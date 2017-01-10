Britain could lose the most senior military position it holds in Nato after Brexit, experts have warned amid concern over how the break with Europe could affect the UK’s defence capabilities.

The Royal United Services Institute (Rusi) said the post of Deputy Supreme Allied Commander (DSACEUR) – held by Britain for more than 60 years – could be transferred to an EU member to retain links to the union.

France is reportedly among the countries vying to take the position, which ranks at number two in the alliance’s military command structure, with only the American Supreme Allied Commander above.

An unofficial delegation of French military officials arrived in Washington in September to argue their armed forces were better placed than the UK to lead Nato in Europe after Brexit.

NATO leaders consider future in Afghanistan

They “were at pains to point out how useful the French military could be as an ally and their track record in getting things done in troublespots where the US was not as strong as it wished to be”, a source told The Times.

A briefing on the UK’s foreign and security policy after Brexit released by Rusi on Tuesday warned that “discussions” were being held among Nato members over transferring the position of Deputy Supreme Allied Commander (DSACEUR) to an EU member.

A Ministry of Defence (MoD) source told The Independent it does not view the loss of the post as a “realistic prospect”.

“It is a position we have held since 1951 and it’s not something we are considering giving up,” he added.

Professor Malcolm Chalmers, Rusi’s Deputy Director-General, said the role is essential to offer Nato military assets to EU missions under the Berlin Plus agreement.

A second DSACEUR position could be recreated like the one held by Germany during the Cold War, he said, or the UK could take the position of Chief of Staff instead.

“Whatever the outcome, the substantive consequences of such changes are likely to be relatively limited,” Mr Chalmers said.

“Even so, the fact that they are already being raised is a clear message that the UK’s role and influence within Nato cannot be entirely ring-fenced from the consequences of Brexit.”

The Berlin Plus agreement is currently in effect for a mission in Bosnia and Herzegovina under the control of current DSACEUR General Sir Adrian Bradshaw.

Lt-Gen Sir James Everard was named as his successor last year and will take up the post in March.

Announcing the appointment, Defence Secretary Michael Fallon said the “fact that Britain holds such a senior military role underlines our leading role in Nato”.

“The UK is leaving the EU but we are not leaving Europe,” the MoD said in a statement.

“We will continue to play a leading role in European security and with the second biggest defence budget in Nato we will deliver on all our commitments.

“This includes providing Nato’s Deputy Supreme Allied Commander Europe.”

Nato has not yet responded to The Independent’s request for comment.

