Leaving the UK in the wake of Brexit could cost firms tens of billions of dollars, the head of the London Stock Exchange (LSE) has warned.

Xavier Rolet, chief executive of the LSE Group, hailed London as unparalleled in the provision of services and in raising capital for small and medium-sized businesses, especially those working on projects in China, India and Europe.

London is a unique financial market, Mr Rolet said, and its clearing services – which allow complex financial transactions to be carried out in a regulated manner – can be done in all 17 major currencies, guaranteeing firms considerable savings.

Writing in the Daily Telegraph, Mr Rolet said: “Some claim euro clearing will automatically move back to the eurozone after Brexit, yet clearing euro trades separately means losing these efficiencies.

“This could cost firms tens of billions of dollars – taking money from the European real economy.”

In addition, Mr Rolet said that European financial centres will not enjoy easy pickings after Brexit should businesses decide to leave.

The next port of call for businesses seeking to abandon the City post-Brexit would be New York, rather than Paris, Frankfurt or Amsterdam, Mr Rolet claimed, as it is the only other global financial centre that could centrally and efficiently clear all 17 major currencies.

1/10 Yanis Varoufakis Greece's former finance minister compared the UK relations with the EU bloc with a well-known song by the Eagles: “You can check out any time you like, as the Hotel California song says, but you can't really leave. The proof is Theresa May has not even dared to trigger Article 50. It's like Harrison Ford going into Indiana Jones' castle and the path behind him fragmenting. You can get in, but getting out is not at all clear” Getty Images

2/10 Michael O’Leary Ryanair boss says UK will be ‘screwed’ by EU in Brexit trade deals: “I have no faith in the politicians in London going on about how ‘the world will want to trade with us’. The world will want to screw you – that's what happens in trade talks,” he said. “They have no interest in giving the UK a deal on trade” Getty

3/10 Tim Martin JD Wetherspoon's chairman has said claims that the UK would see serious economic consequences from a Brexit vote were "lurid" and wrong: “We were told it would be Armageddon from the OECD, from the IMF, David Cameron, the chancellor and President Obama who were predicting locusts in the fields and tidal waves in the North Sea" PA

4/10 Mark Carney Governor of Bank of England is 'serene' about Bank of England's Brexit stance: “I am absolutely serene about the … judgments made both by the MPC and the FPC” Reuters

5/10 Christine Lagarde IMF chief urges quick Brexit to reduce economic uncertainty: “We want to see clarity sooner rather than later because we think that a lack of clarity feeds uncertainty, which itself undermines investment appetites and decision making” Getty Images

6/10 Inga Beale Lloyd’s chief executive says Brexit is a major issue: "Clearly the UK's referendum on its EU membership is a major issue for us to deal with and we are now focusing our attention on having in place the plans that will ensure Lloyd's continues trading across Europe” EPA

7/10 Colm Kelleher President of US bank Morgan Stanley says City of London ‘will suffer’ as result of the EU referendum: “I do believe, and I said prior to the referendum, that the City of London will suffer as result of Brexit. The issue is how much”

8/10 Richard Branson Virgin founder believes we've lost a THIRD of our value because of Brexit and cancelled a deal worth 3,000 jobs: We're not any worse than anybody else, but I suspect we've lost a third of our value which is dreadful for people in the workplace.' He continued: "We were about to do a very big deal, we cancelled that deal, that would have involved 3,000 jobs, and that’s happening all over the country" Getty Images

9/10 Barack Obama US President believes Britain was wrong to vote to leave the EU: "It is absolutely true that I believed pre-Brexit vote and continue to believe post-Brexit vote that the world benefited enormously from the United Kingdom's participation in the EU. We are fully supportive of a process that is as little disruptive as possible so that people around the world can continue to benefit from economic growth" Getty Images

10/10 Kristin Forbes American economist and an external member of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of England argues that the economy had been “less stormy than many expected” following the shock referendum result: “For now…the economy is experiencing some chop, but no tsunami. The adverse winds could quickly pick up – and merit a stronger policy response. But recently they have shifted to a more favourable direction” Getty

"The UK financial ecosystem, with clearing at its heart, makes London the most economically attractive and stable destination for global investors and issuers,” Mr Rolet continued.

"It is no longer just a few banks transacting individual products but the innovative home of global finance."

Britain's vote to leave the EU caused widespread uncertainty in the markets and made some businesses anxious about working in the UK.

Press Association contributed to this report.