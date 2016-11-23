Organisers of a supposedly major protest outside Parliament to express their anger at a High Court ruling on Brexit appear to have been disappointed after only a small number of people turned up.

A range of pro-Brexit groups had invited around 15,000 people to the event, with almost 2,000 confirming they were planning to attend.

However, it appears fewer than 100 demonstrators showed up.

The protest was timed to coincide with Chancellor Philip Hammond’s Autumn Statement, with organisers claiming “the world’s media will be covering the event, giving the 52% [who voted for Brexit] maximum exposure to make their voices heard”.

Despite the lower-than-expected turnout, those who were there waved Union Jack flags and placards saying “Keep calm and accept our vote” and “Respect the people’s voice”, along with banners reading “Traitors to democracy”.

Others people carried signs reading “May, May, don’t delay, we want Brexit straight away”.

It comes weeks after the High Court ruled that Parliament must be given a say on Brexit. A legal case brought by campaigners including Gina Miller, an investment manager, successfully argued that Theresa May should not be able to trigger Article 50 – the process by which Britain will leave the EU – without a vote of Parliament.

The decision led Brexit supporters to organise protests in several UK cities.

The organisers said: “It’s time for all Brexiteers to come together once more and stand up for our democracy.

“This protest is to remind our judges and MPs of how passionately we feel about our democracy, and to let them know that we will not remain silent while privileged establishment figures attempt to change, dilute and disrespect what the people voted for to suit their own agendas."

Brexit Concerns







22 show all Brexit Concerns









































1/22 British Prime Minister Theresa May Getty

2/22 Lead campaigner Gina Miller and her team outside the High Court Getty

3/22 Raymond McCord holds up his newly issued Irish passport alongside his British passport outside the High Court in Belfast following a judges dismissal of the UK's first legal challenges to Brexit PA wire

4/22 SDLP leader Colum Eastwood leaving the High Court in Belfast following a judges dismissal of the UK's first legal challenges to Brexit PA wire

5/22 Migrants with luggage walk past a graffiti on a wall as they leave the 'Jungle' migrant camp, as part of a major three-day operation planned to clear the camp in Calais Getty

6/22 Migrants leave messages on their tents in the Jungle migrant camp Getty

7/22 The Adventist Development and Relief Agency (Adra) which distributes approximately 700 meals daily in the northern Paris camp states that it is noticing a spike in new migrant arrivals this week, potentially linked the the Calais 'jungle' camp closure - with around 1000 meals distributed today EPA

8/22 Migrant workers pick apples at Stocks Farm in Suckley, Britain Reuters

9/22 Many farmers across the country are voicing concerns that Brexit could be a dangerous step into the unknown for the farming industry Getty

10/22 Bank of England governor Mark Carney who said the long-term outlook for the UK economy is positive, but growth was slowing in the wake of the Brexit vote PA

11/22 The Dow Jones industrial average closed down over 600 points on the news with markets around the globe pluninging Getty

12/22 Immigration officers deal with each member of the public seeking entry into the United Kingdom but on average, 10 a day are refused entry at this London airport and between 2008 and 2009, 33,100 people were detained at the airport for mainly passport irregularities Getty

13/22 A number of global investment giants have threatened to move their European operations out of London if Brexit proves to have a negative impact on their businesses Getty

14/22 Following the possibility of a Brexit the UK would be released from its renewable energy targets under the EU Renewable Energy Directive and from EU state aid restrictions, potentially giving the government more freedom both in the design and phasing out of renewable energy support regimes Getty

15/22 A woman looking at a chart showing the drop in the pound (Sterling) against the US Dollar in London after Britain voted to leave the EU Getty

16/22 Young protesters outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, to protest against the United Kingdom's decision to leave the EU following the referendum Getty

17/22 Applications from Northern Ireland citizens for Irish Passports has soared to a record high after the UK Voted in favour of Leaving the EU Getty

18/22 NFU Vice President Minette Batters with Secretary of State, Andrea Leadsome at the National Farmers Union (NFU) took machinery, produce, farmers and staff to Westminster to encourage Members of Parliament to back British farming, post Brexit Getty

19/22 The latest reports released by the UK Cabinet Office warn that expats would lose a range of specific rights to live, to work and to access pensions, healthcare and public services. The same reports added that UK citizens abroad would not be able to assume that these rights will be guaranteed in the future Getty

20/22 A British resident living in Spain asks questions during an informative Brexit talk by the "Brexpats in Spain" group, about Spanish legal issues to become Spanish citizens, at the town hall in Benalmadena, Spain Reuters

21/22 The collapse of Great Britain appears to have been greatly exaggerated given the late summer crowds visiting city museums, hotels, and other important tourist attractions Getty

22/22 The U.K. should maintain European Union regulations covering everything from working hours to chemicals until after the government sets out its plans for Brexit, said British manufacturers anxious to avoid a policy vacuum and safeguard access to their biggest export market Getty

The event was organised by a range of groups including The People’s Charter, Brexit Feet, Young Britons for Liberty and Brexit Revolution. Similar events were due to take place across the UK.

Speaking at the protest outside Parliament, Conservative Jacob Rees-Mogg MP said: “As the great Boris Johnson might say, we came, we saw, we conquered. We have to make sure it is continued until the end and that we leave as soon as soon.

He thanked the demonstrators “for the terrific work you do representing the mass of the British people who want to take back control of our country”.

“It is a great time to be British. The future for our country is fantastic and will lead a golden economic age. As the Americans would say, God bless the United Kingdom”.

The rally was also addressed by David Davies, the Conservative MP who caused controversy last month by suggesting refugees entering the UK should be subjected to dental checks to confirm their age, and former Ukip leadership candidate Liz Jones.

Another demonstration is being planned for 4 December.