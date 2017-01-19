The Government is “prepared” for a spike in hate crimes next week after the Supreme Court rules on whether the Prime Minister has the power to bypass Parliament before triggering the Article 50 exit clause.

Home Office minister Baroness Williams of Trafford told peers that they had “learned the lessons” from a spate of hate crime incidents recorded in the wake of last year's EU referendum.

“We are working very closely with the police and community organisations to monitor any changes in hate crime levels,” she said.

Lady Williams also confirmed Home Secretary Amber Rudd would be meeting with consular staff from all the EU embassies.

Stop Hate UK chief executive Rose Simkins said reducing hate crime was a "long-term commitment" and could not be prevented with a “short-term fix”.

“For the Government to be prepared, they have to be putting resources into going out into communities, talking to people about their fears and concerns, on all sides - to people who are fearful but also those who are feeling pushed to commit these kinds of acts,” she told The Independent.

“Firm statements need to be made to say: 'We will not tolerate this and action will be taken,' but real work with communities to understand those tensions and help prevent them is needed - that is not a short-term fix that is a long-term commitment.”

More than 2,300 race-hate offences were reported in London in the 38 days after the vote, up from 1,400 in the 38 days before, according to Metropolitan Police figures.

Anti-racism campaign Hope Not Hate warned that it was expecting spikes in hate crimes at key events to continue over the next two years.

“Britain is an increasingly divided society and it is incumbent on all of us to work together to prevent communities from fracturing further,” a spokesperson told The Independent.

“At the same time, it’s key for the authorities to ensure that those who are tempted to carry out hate crimes realise they will face the full force of the law.”

Lady Williams' comments came as the human rights watchdog warned hate crimes against EU citizens could increase after article 50 is formally triggered.

Chairman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) David Isaac told MPs that he feared a potential backlash against EU nationals in Britain and called on police to be prepared.

Theresa May has promised to trigger article 50 before the end of March however her keynote speech on her Brexit negotiating strategy, which outlined plans to leave the single market, could speed up the process.

A Home Office spokesperson told The Independent: "The Home Secretary has been crystal clear that hatred has absolutely no place in a Britain that works for everyone. The action this Government is taking is working and more victims are finding the confidence to come forward to report these crimes.

"Our hate crime laws are among the best in the world and our Hate Crime Action Plan sets out how we are further reducing hate crime, increasing reporting and improving support for victims."