Teachers at Christian fundamentalist schools in Britain allegedly performed exorcisms on pupils, beat children in religious rituals and “groomed” girls for marriage, according to former students who say they have decided to speak out now after years of suffering in silence.

The former pupils told The Independent such treatment of children was a “terrifying” part of life at schools in the 1980s, 1990s and early 2000s in an environment where they felt too afraid to complain for fear of retribution from school staff, evangelical parents and their close-knit Baptist faith community.

One former pupil alleged that in the 1990s pupils at school assemblies would start convulsing amid “blood curdling screams” as prayers were said for the holy spirit to rid children of demons. The alleged abuse is said to have taken place many years ago at a number of schools in the UK that follow the Accelerated Christian Education (ACE) curriculum, a form of learning that originated in the southern Baptist states of the US.

The former pupils contacted The Independent after reading our June report revealing that some of these schools still teach children that girls must submit to men, homosexuality is unnatural and that creationism is a fact. They said the article jolted their memories of their own experiences.

More than 1,000 4-18 year olds are currently taught in 30 ACE schools in the UK, all of them registered as private institutions. Although the schools are bound by the same safeguarding and child protection regulations as the state sector, former pupils want assurances that monitoring of these schools is more effective than when they attended.

One told The Independent that during his time at an ACE school in the 1990s: “We were told that we were the children of God and the world was out to get us. So we were isolated and couldn’t speak out. There was nobody checking on us. I just took it.”

Pupils who have traditionally attended the schools tend to come from Christian families who follow a fundamentalist interpretation of the Bible. Former pupils said many of the children will have limited interaction with mainstream society.

Textbooks seen by The Independent and allegedly still used in UK schools depict biblical passages advocating theological obedience among science and maths worksheets

One former pupil, who attended a school in the 1990s and who has asked not to be named, said: “Exorcisms used to happen at school assemblies sometimes. There would be 20 or so children and perhaps five adults. We were told that the holy spirit would come through children. I started convulsing and I couldn’t stop. Even when I went to bed I kept convulsing. I was terrified, I really thought it was the holy spirit.

“We would all begin convulsing. I remember them screaming blood curdling screams and then we’d all pray rigorously to get the demons out. Teachers would physically push us. They’d lay their hands on us when we prayed and they’d push us down. If you didn’t fall it was said that you weren’t really ‘feeling the Lord’. It was a very dark thing. It really was insanity. It got completely out of control.”

Two other former pupils from the 1990s and 2000s alleged they witnessed exorcisms performed on some occasions at other schools, where children were encouraged to “speak in tongues”.

Allegations from ex-pupils include other potential concerns. At some schools, girls were groomed for marriage from a young age, two former students said. They claimed the grooming was done by the church communities that run the schools and by teachers. Methods were said to include controlling girls’ sexuality and isolating them from boys their own age so they might later be married to much older male members of the church groups.

In some schools they were allegedly encouraged to marry soon after they turned 16, as church leaders told them it was “God’s will”.

One woman, who attended a school between the late 1990s and early 2000s, said: “There was one girl I knew who married someone more than 20 years older. The man she married had known her since she was seven years old and he was 30. She’d sit on his knee when she was a child. He’d played with her when she was a child. Now they’re married. It’s just really creepy.

“As a young girl, you were told you were not allowed to talk to boys your own age, you had to stand six inches apart from boys at all times at schools, teachers told you they’d hit you with a wooden paddle if you kiss a boy. So you didn’t get to meet anyone else and then you’re shown sexual interest for the first time and it’s some creepy old man. It was so sexualised, they were sexualising children.”

Another former pupil who attended an ACE school in the 1990s said a girl at her school had married a man at 16, when he was in his 40s, and who she had met when he began teaching at her school.

She said: “You were told from a young age that your role is to support a man and God will lead you to him. The role of women in these religious groups is quite clear. You’re told God has chosen a husband for you and God will lead this man to you. But in reality, pastors and church leaders guide men to you. It’s grooming.”

She added: “When I was 18, I experienced it. From the age of 14, the church had been pushing me towards a man in the church group who was eight years older. I was actively encouraged to work with him. They were very pushy about marriage, it was very intimidating. It’s very closed and isolating.

“As a girl, you’re left feeling redundant if you don’t get married. You’re told it’s God’s will and you’re just wasting time until you get married – it’s your ultimate goal.”

She said that none of the girls married before the legal age of consent, adding: “They are very keen to ensure nothing illegal happened, but the conditioning was around a long time before that.”

Although all the claims made by former pupils for this article relate to historic incidents, textbooks still used by the schools – and seen by The Independent – raise current concerns.

The books suggest pupils are still taught that “the wife is to obey, respect and submit to the leadership of her husband, serving as a helper to him” and “God desires for [women] to submit to husband[s].”

An ACE textbook reportedly used in UK schools

Other pupils told The Independent there were also historic concerns about corporal punishment, which they say took on a religious characteristic at the ACE schools.

They claimed children were beaten with a wooden paddle and then forced into a ritualised religious quasi-ceremony in which prayers were said for their salvation in the 1980s and 1990s. They said that the church groups believed at the time that corporal punishment was “God’s will” as it stopped children from sinning.

Corporal punishment was outlawed in UK private schools in 1998 and there is no suggestion the ACE schools breached that law.

David Waldock who attended an ACE school between the ages of 11 and 16 prior to 1998 said: “I was beaten with a cane by teachers while a pupil at an ACE school. The school was in the basement of the church. The cane was kept in the vestry. You would be led up to the vestry to a fold down desk, inside was a cardboard case and in that was the cane.

“The teachers explained to you your ‘offence’. You were told to take your trousers down. Then you were bent over a chair with your trousers down and wearing just your underwear. Then you were caned. And then you prayed for forgiveness.

“It was very ritualised. It was a ritual of confession, administration and prayer for forgiveness.”

One former pupil who attended an ACE school in the 1990s said a four-year-old boy at her school had special needs which caused him to urinate and defecate uncontrollably in class. She claims the child would be routinely taken to be beaten by the headmaster with a wooden paddle to punish this “bad behaviour”.

She says knowing corporal punishment was happening to other children was extremely distressing: “I remember feeling sick. I was so frightened I dug my nails into my hands.”

A 1993 copy of the ACE teachers’ training manual, seen by The Independent, appears to instruct teachers in how to administer corporal punishment when children have “sinned” in ritualised religious ceremonies. It says: “Demerits are for procedural violations; the paddle is for moral violations.”

The manual then lists a step by step process for hitting children.









“Using Bible verses, explain to the child the principles he has violated. Make sure he clearly understands what he has done wrong … position the child so he is leaning forward with his hands on a desk or chair and with his feet spread. Keep the paddle, switch, or belt low to avoid hitting the spine.

“Pray with the child following corporal correction. Review the offense and show him Hebrews 13.17. Request that he ask the Lord to forgive him for _____ (name the violation) and help him obey God’s Word and those people God has placed in his life to train him.”

An updated edition of the teacher training manual compiled after 1998 stops advocating corporal punishment by teachers at ACE schools. Christian Education Europe, an organisational body that runs and promotes ACE schools, say stocks of teaching manuals are regularly checked to ensure they are up to date.

A former pupil who attended an ACE school in the 1990s said: “The kind of people who send their children to schools like these believe in it absolutely. The pastor had absolute power and they could do anything.”

In June, an investigation by The Independent revealed that textbooks, which the ACE schools use, teach children that homosexuality is “unnatural”, creationism is a fact and that girls’ role in society is to become wives and mothers and submit to men. A key element of the schools’ ethos reportedly comes from a belief in individualistic self-salvation, whereby people must actively accept God’s salvation to enter heaven. By extension, it is believed that children must teach themselves in order to be closer to God. Children are expected to spend the first half of each school day teaching themselves by reading textbooks in silence. In the second half of the school day, children are taught in groups. Some children leave without any official qualifications as they study for an International Certificate in Christian Education, which is not recognised by many employers or universities. Concerns have been raised that this ensures the pupils stay in the church communities for life as they therefore struggle to find work or other opportunities beyond the churches. A spokesperson for Christian Education Europe which provides materials and support for the schools told The Independent: “All the schools we serve are inspected by the government inspectorate, Ofsted, and we prepare them to meet the criteria laid down by the common inspection framework. “All the schools provide Citizenship on the timetable and we embrace British values as part of the school culture. Life with students is experienced beyond the textbook and carried into an understanding that is suitable for modern day Britain.”

Many of the former pupils quoted in this article have left the church groups and largely lead secular lives, meaning they have been ostracised by the church and some family members.

A spokesperson for Christian Education Europe said they were “shocked by the allegations” of the former pupils.

The spokesperson said they were “a provider of an extensive range of curriculum material and services but not responsible for the governance of individual schools” and added that it facilitates training to ensure that safeguarding procedures are in place.

They said: “Christian Education Europe inspects all the schools using the ACE programme and, running parallel with that, Ofsted has carried out official government inspections on all the schools also. We are delighted to confirm to you that findings meet government regulations and standards.

“We are aware, from safeguarding standards, it would be a criminal offence for information regarding known abuse not to be reported to the authorities. Regarding our resources, CEE regularly reviews the stock we hold to ensure all our materials comply with current legislation.”

Angela Rayner, Labour’s shadow Education Secretary, said: “These allegations are extremely disturbing and there must be an urgent Government investigation.”

Jay Harman, faith schools and education campaigner at the British Humanist Association, told The Independent: “These are not problems specific to any one religion or to any one type of school, and wherever they are found they threaten the rights and well-being of children just as much as they may do our security. The sooner the authorities recognise that the better.”

A spokesperson for the Department for Education, said: “Schools are held to account much more rigorously than was the case some 30 years ago and every institution, independent or state, must promote the fundamental British values of democracy and mutual respect for all. They are also required to adhere to the Equalities Act.

UK news in pictures







30 show all UK news in pictures

























































1/30 19 September 2016 Some 2500 life jackets worn by refugees who made the sea crossing from Turkey to the Greek island of Chios are displayed in what the organisers called a "Lifejacket Graveyard" in Parliament Square, London, backdropped by the Houses of Parliament. The display was organised by Snappin' Turtle Productions and supported by refugee charities to coincide with the first ever United Nations Summit for Refugees and Migrants taking place in New York AP

2/30 18 September 2016 The Reverend Stephen Mason (L) mounts a horse before leading a church service during the Hyde Park Horseman's Sunday in London. The 49th annual Hyde Park Horseman's Sunday event sees around 60 horses and riders join a congregation for a church service outside St John's Church in Hyde Park, complete with members of the clergy mounted on horses. The annual event began as a way to raise awareness of the local stables situated along Hyde Park and of working horses in central London Getty Images

3/30 17 September 2016 Members of the public gather to watch a giant peach as it is moved through the centre of Cardiff as part of a street performance to mark the start of City of the Unexpected, a celebration of the author Roald Dahl in Cardiff. The celebrated author was born in Cardiff 100 years ago this month and to celebrate the Welsh capital is hosting a series of events this weekend Getty Images

4/30 16 September 2016 Judges manouvere giant cabbages to be weighed in the Giant Vegetable Competition on the first day of the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show at the Great Yorkshire Showground, in Harrogate AFP/Getty Images

5/30 15 September 2016 NCP is renaming one of its carparks to the Sarah multi-Storey Car Park to honour the sporting achievement of one of Britain’s true #superhumans after her record breaking endeavours at the Paralympic Games in Rio

6/30 14 September 2016 Swimmers enjoy an early morning dip shortly before sunrise in the Serpentine in Hyde Park in London. Areas in the South East of England continue to enjoy seasonable weather Getty Images

7/30 13 September 2016 British Labour party Leader Jeremy Corbyn stands with campaigners outside the Houses of Parliament in central London, during a protest calling for an inquiry into the Battle of Orgreave and the policing of the miners strikes. The campaigners are calling for an inquiry into the way that police handled events outside the Orgreave coking plant, near Sheffield, north-east England, in 1984 AFP/Getty Images

8/30 12 September 2016 President of the Zoroastrian Trust Funds of Europe Malcolm Deboo addresses guests during an appeal by senior faith representatives at the Liberal Jewish Synagogue for more action to be taken by the Government on the issue of refugees, in London. Over 200 leaders of the UK's major religions and faiths have signed a letter to British Prime Minister Theresa May, asking to unblock the rules that currently prevent families from being reunited Getty Images

9/30 11 September 2016 Athletes enter the water at the swim start during Ironman Weymouth in Weymouth Getty Images

10/30 11 September 2016 People dressed in vintage clothes attend the Goodwood Revival at Goodwood in Chichester Getty Images

11/30 10 September 2016 Artem Silchenko of Russia dives from the 27.5 metre platform at the Blue Lagoon during the sixth stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series, Pembrokeshire, Wales Red Bull via Getty Images

12/30 10 September 2016 Debutantes and their escorts rehearse ahead of the Queen Charlotte's Ball at 'One Whitehall Place, The Royal Horseguards Hotel' in London. Queen Charlotte's Ball is the pinnacle event in the London Season. The London Season is rich in history and was formed over two hundred years ago when the custom of returning to London at the end of the hunting season was celebrated with glittering balls and high society events. The modern group of meticulously selected debutantes continue the tradition and celebrate their year of charity fund raising, etiquette classes and debut at The Queen Charlotte's Ball Getty Images

13/30 9 September 2016 Farmers buy and sell at Kelso Ram Sale in Kelso, Scotland. Kelso is the biggest on day sale of Rams in the world, with between five and six hundred consignors attending the event, which dates back to 1836. 5,145 rams will be sold today and last year's sale total reached over two and a half million pounds, with the average ram fetching £610. The last few years has seen rams being exported to countries including Eire, Germany and Holland Getty Images

14/30 8 September 2016 Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May (L) greets European Council President Donald Tusk in Downing Street in London REUTERS

15/30 7 September 2016 The tower of Grain Power Chimney comes down in Isle of Grain. The 244m (801ft) chimney of Grain Power Station, a former oil-fired power station and the second tallest chimney in the UK was demolished by experts Brown and Mason at 11 am Getty Images

16/30 6 September 2016 ‘The Faraway Treehouse’ in Norwich has been titled the UK’s Top Treehouse, as judge and adventurer Steve Backshall has revealed the winner found as part of Center Parcs’ nationwide search. The winning treehouse was built by the Jennings’ family, from Norwich, as a joint project between dad Matthew and his six-year-old daughter Ruby, who got inspired by an Enid Blyton classic ‘The Faraway Treehouse’ PA

17/30 5 September 2016 Runners covered in coloured powder enjoy themselves as they ran through the streets of London during the anticipated mass ‘Color Throw'. The Color Run Presented by Skittles is an untimed 5k fun run, aiming to bring together fitness and fun, with the ultimate goal being that participants cross the line with a huge smile on their face

18/30 4 September 2016 A replica of 17th-century London on a barge floating on the river Thames burns in an event to mark the 350th anniversary of the Great Fire of London AFP/Getty Images

19/30 3 September 2016 Enthusiasts in vintage clothing take a stroll in the rain along Morecambe promenade during Vintage By The Sea event in Morecambe. Vintage By The Sea is a celebration of 20th century design, fashion and entertainment. Now in it's fourth year Vintage By The Sea is hosted in the seaside resort of Morecambe Getty Images

20/30 2 September 2016 Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP) speaks at a press conference in Stirling. Sturgeon launched a new survey on independence, saying the Brexit vote had changed the conditions that existed when Scotland voted against secession in 2014 AFP/Getty Images

21/30 1 September 2016 Getty Images

22/30 1 September 2016 Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and Tara Arts founder and director, Jatinder Verma offically open the doors at Tara Theatre in London. The theatre is the new state of the art home in South London for the acclaimed Tara Arts, the oldest diverse multicultural theatre company in the UK Getty Images for Tara Arts

23/30 31 August 2016 People relax in front of beach huts in Clacton-on-Sea REUTERS

24/30 31 August 2016 An inflatable pig from the band Pink Floyd floats over the Victoria and Albert Museum to promote "The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains", which will open in May 2017, in London REUTERS

25/30 30 August 2016 The final touches are made to a 120 metre-long wooden sculpture of London's skyline from the seventeenth century as it is moored up on the river Thames in London. The sculpture titled London 1666 and designed by David Best will be ceremonially lit and burnt in the middle of the Thames on 4 September as part of celebrations to commemorate the 350th anniversary of the Great Fire of London AFP/Getty Images

26/30 29 August 2016 Police look as a performer dances during the Notting Hill Carnival in London REUTERS

27/30 17 August 2016 Children enjoy the cold water of a fountain in London during a hot and sunny day as temperatures rose up to 25 Celsius (77F) AP

28/30 16 August 2016 AFP/Getty Images

29/30 15 August 2016 A supporter of Jeremy Corbyn holds up a placard at a Black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) rally in north London, organised by 'Jeremy for Labour', a group supporting Corbyn's re-election as Party leader AFP/Getty Images

30/30 15 August 2016 ritish opposition Labour Party leadership contender Owen Smith delivers a speech on the National Health Service at The University of Salford in Salford, north west England, on August 15, 2016. The result of the contest between encumbent leader Jeremy Corbyn and Owen Smith for leadership of the Labour Party is set to be announced at a special conference on September 24 AFP/Getty

“Any allegation that those values are not being promoted or discrimination of any kind is taking place in the classroom will be investigated. If upheld, we will take swift action including, where necessary, the removal of an institution from the register of independent schools.”

A spokesperson for Ofsted, said: “The Department for Education is the registration authority for all independent schools. It has laid down a set of standards that independent schools, including faith schools, are required to meet. Ofsted inspects these schools against these standards, at the request of the DfE. Schools must comply with the standards in order to continue as a registered independent school.

“Independent schools are not required to follow the national curriculum, but they are required to teach a curriculum that encourages respect for other people.”