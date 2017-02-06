A Church of England bishop has issued a statement alleging he was subjected to a “violent” beating by the head of a Christian charity accused of sadomasochistic attacks on young boys.

Andrew Watson, the Bishop of Guildford, said he was the victim of a “violent, excruciating and shocking” beating in a garden shed during the 1970s or 1980s.

It follows a Channel 4 News report containing allegations that John Smyth QC used holiday camps to groom teenagers, who he forced to strip naked before beating them.

Justin Welby was forced to issue an "unreserved and unequivocal" apology on behalf of the church after admitting he had worked at the holiday camps.

More follows….