At least 12 revellers have suffered burns from a noxious substance at a nightclub.
The incident in Dalston, east London, forced the evacuation of the venue where around 600 revellers had been at an event, it is understood.
Roads were closed as emergency services, including a hazardous area response team, rushed to the scene after the alarm was raised in the early hours of Monday morning.
The London Ambulance Service (LAS) said it had taken 10 patients to hospital, while police said a further two people with similar injuries sought treatment at a hospital.
A witness tweeted: "Scary scenes in Hackney tonight, we have heard reports of chemical burns of people in the building here."
A Scotland Yard spokesman said: "Police were called to a licensed premises in Sidworth Street, Dalston, at approximately 1.10am on 17 April, after members of the public complained of a noxious substance.
"London Fire Brigade and London Ambulance Service were called to the scene.
UK news in pictures
UK news in pictures
-
1/20 10 April 2017
A girls looks at floral tributes for PC Keith Palmer during the funeral parade outside Parliament in London
EPA
-
2/20 10 April 2017
Police officers line the route in Southwark as the funeral procession of PC Keith Palmer makes its way to Southwark Cathedral
Getty Images
-
3/20 10 April 2017
Pall bearers carry the coffin of PC Keith Palmer, in to Southwark Cathedral
Getty Images
-
4/20 9 April 2017
John Boyega attends The Olivier Awards 2017 at Royal Albert Hall in London
Getty Images
-
5/20 9 April 2017
Amanda Holden attends The Olivier Awards 2017 at Royal Albert Hall in London
Getty Images
-
6/20 9 April 2017
Kenneth Branagh and Lindsay Brunnock attend The Olivier Awards 2017 at the Royal Albert Hall
Getty Images
-
7/20 6 April 2017
London black cab drivers hold a demonstration in Whitehall during a protest over the regulation private hire cars using the Uber app
PA wire
-
8/20 6 April 2017
London black cab drivers hold a demonstration in Whitehall during a protest over the regulation private hire cars using the Uber app.
PA wire
-
9/20 6 April 2017
The cocaine haul in the fishing boat The Bianca, as her skipper Michael McDermott will be sentenced after he tried to smuggle more than £80 million of cocaine into the UK
PA wire
-
10/20 6 April 2017
Jon Platt arrives at the Supreme Court in central London with his wife Sally where the Court will rule on the much-anticipated legal case on an unauthorised holiday during school term time
PA wire
-
11/20 6 April 2017
Bunny Penny, the Playboy Club Bunny of the Year wears an edible chocolate corset and bunny ears at Marble Arch in London
PA wire
-
12/20 6 April 2017
105-year-old Jack Reynolds receives his Guinness World Record certificate after riding the Twistersaurus rollercoaster to raise money for the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance fund at Flamingo Land in Malton, North Yorkshire. Reynolds, who broke a Guinness World Record by becoming the oldest person in the world to get a tattoo at the age of 104, said he was not nervous, particularly after flying in a Tiger Moth plane last year
PA wire
-
13/20 6 April 2017
Donald Tusk, the President of the European Council, leaves after meeting Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May inside 10 Downing Street
Reuters
-
14/20 5 April 2017
Member of the European Parliament and former leader of the anti-EU UK Independence Party (UKIP) Nigel Farage wears socks with Union Jack flag at the European Parliament in Strasbourg
Getty Images
-
15/20 5 April 2017
Getty Images
-
16/20 2 April 2017
Lydia Wilkinson, the daughter of stabbing victims Peter and Tracey Wilkinson, arrives to lay flowers and view floral tributes at her family home in Stourbridge, West Midlands
Rui Vieira/PA Wire
-
17/20 2 April 2017
Lydia Wilkinson, the daughter of stabbing victims Peter and Tracey Wilkinson, views floral tributes at her family home in Stourbridge, West Midlands
Rui Vieira/PA Wire
-
18/20 2 April 2017
Britain's Prince Charles stands next to Italy's Civil Protection agency members during his visit to the town of Amatrice, which was levelled after an earthquake last year, in central Italy
Reuters
-
19/20 2 April 2017
Britain's Prince Charles walks along with Italy's Civil Protection agency members during his visit to the town of Amatrice, which was levelled after an earthquake last year, in central Italy
Reuters
-
20/20 1 April 2017
Britain First and EDL (English Defence League) protesters walk along Northumberland Avenue during a demonstration in London
Ben Stevens/PA Wire
"Ten people have been treated for minor burns at the scene and taken to east London hospitals by LAS.
"Another two people presented themselves at an east London hospital with similar injuries.
"All victims' injuries are non-life threatening."
No arrests have been made and police are investigating the incident.
Stuart Crichton, LAS assistant director of operations, said: "We were called at 1:09am today, Monday 17 April, to reports of an incident on Warburton Road, E8.
"We sent multiple resources to the scene including paramedics in cars, ambulance crews, a number of officers an advanced paramedic and our hazardous area response team.
"We have taken 10 patients to hospital."
Around 200 people had left the premises before the arrival of emergency services, with a further 400 evacuated from the building.
PA
- More about:
- London