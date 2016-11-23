Man found guilty of punching five-day-old baby in the face

A man has been found guilty of punching a five-day-old baby girl in the face.

The baby, Elsie Rose, was hit in the face at a Tesco supermarket in Baguley, south of Manchester, on 5 September.

She was in a baby seat in a supermarket trolley next to her older sister when the attack happened.

Her attacker, David Hardy, 64, denied assault and told Salford Magistrates' Court he had thought the baby was a doll.

“I thought I was just going to make the girl laugh. I don’t know why I thought that,” he told the court.

“I thought it was a little girl’s dolly.”

Hardy said he was “wracked with guilt” over the incident and said it was “a stupid instant decision” and that he had intended to “have a joke and a bit of a laugh”.

Elsie was taken directly to hospital and was kept overnight for checks before being discharged the next day.

She suffered a red mark to the face, but was not seriously harmed.

Hardy was fined £900, ordered to pay £500 in court costs and £100 in compensation, the Manchester Evening News reports.

District Judge Sam Goozee said he found Hardy’s claim he thought the baby was a doll “implausible”.

“At the point you struck out you did so with the intention and knowing Elsie was a baby, not a doll.”

Elsie’s grandfather stormed out of the court after the sentence was read, branding the punishment “a f*****g joke mate”.

UK news in pictures







19 show all UK news in pictures



































1/19 The Palm House is illuminated as Kew Gardens launch their festive illuminated trail Getty

2/19 Wolfgang Buttress' Hive Installation is illuminated as Kew Gardens launch their festive illuminated trail Getty

3/19 The Palm House is illuminated as Kew Gardens launch their festive illuminated trail in London, England. The world-famous Royal Botanic Gardens will be lit by over 60,000 lights and includes eight artworks by British and international artists Getty

4/19 Launch of the new Design Museum co-hosted by Alexandra Shulman, Sir Terence Conran and Deyan Sudjic in London, United Kingdom Getty

5/19 Andy Murray of Great Britain lifts the trophy following his victory during the Singles Final against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the O2 Arena in London, England Getty

6/19 Storm Angus brought hurricane force winds to southern Britain which brought flooding and power cuts to thousands of homes Getty

7/19 Mother Jean Leadbeater, father Gordon Leadbeater and sister Kim Leadbeater of late Labour MP Jo Cox, arrive to attend the ongoing trial of Thomas Mair, the man accused of murdering her at the Old Bailey Getty

8/19 Joe Corre, son of Vivienne Westwood and Malcolm McLaren, burns a God Save The Queen T-Shirt at Buckingham Palace Getty

9/19 Actor Kevin Spacey and Barcelona footballer Gerard Pique attend the Singles Final between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Andy Murray of Great Britain at the O2 Arena Getty

10/19 Queen Elizabeth II lays a wreath during the annual Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph on Whitehall in London, England Getty

11/19 The Prince of Wales arrives at the Guards' Chapel in Wellington Barracks, London for a service and to lay a wreath at the Guards' Memorial for the Welsh Guards' Regimental Remembrance Sunday PA wire

12/19 British Prime Minister Theresa May, Jeremy Corbyn Leader of the Labour Party and Angus Robertson, Deputy Leader of the Scottish National Party with former British Prime Minister's David Cameron, Tony Blair and Sir John Major during the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph in London, Britain EPA

13/19 Prime Minister Theresa May, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, Liberal Democrats leader Tim Farron, and Westminster Leader of the Scottish National Party Angus Roberston take part in the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph in Westminster, central London Reuters

14/19 Veterans wait on Horse Guards Parade for the start of the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph in Westminster, central London Reuters

15/19 People across the UK gathered to pay tribute to service personnel who have died during conflicts, as part of the annual Remembrance Sunday ceremonies ge

16/19 Members of Scotland's armed forces and veterans gather to commemorate and pay respect to the sacrifice of service men and women who fought in the two World Wars and subsequent conflicts in Fort William, Scotland Getty

17/19 The 689th Lord Mayor of the City of London Andrew Parmley waves from his carriage during The Lord Mayor's Show Getty

18/19 The Lord Mayor procession passes by St Pauls Cathedral in London EPA

19/19 Spectators watch as the Lord Mayor of the City of London's carriage arrives outside the Royal Courts of Justice during the Lord Mayor's Show in London, England Getty

Outside the court the two families were subsequently involved in angry exchanges and security guards were called to break up a tussle.

The baby’s uncle, Luke Temple, said of Hardy: “He should have got a custodial sentence for him to think about what he did.”