Donald Trump inauguration: UK demonstrators mobilise against Trump

A banner reading “Build bridges not walls” has been draped across London’s Tower Bridge as thousands of people all over Britain prepare to protest against Donald Trump’s inauguration as US President.

The Tower Bridge banner was unveiled soon after sunrise on Friday morning, by protesters who also held up pink letters saying “Act Now!” as a speedboat with a black flag reading "build bridges not walls" raced down the River Thames.

At Westminster Bridge, in the shadow of Parliament, protesters draped banners saying "Migrants welcome here" and "Migration is older than language".

Other bridges in the capital were also the scene of protests which referenced Trump’s desire to build a wall with Mexico and his election opponent Hillary Clinton’s rejoinder that “We need to build bridges not walls”.

A rainbow of smoke across vauxhall bridge in solidarity with people affected by rising far right #bridgesnotwalls #TrumpInauguration pic.twitter.com/B6qqOfuuhs — LGSMigrants (@lgsmigrants) January 20, 2017

The actions were part of a global protest, with the Bridges Not Walls movement declaring “Today we're dropping banners off bridges around the world, pledging hope for the future and to take a stand against the rise of the far right.”

In Paris, against a backdrop of the Eiffel Tower, illuminated slogans appeared on bridges across the Seine.

"We won't let the politics of hate peddled by the likes of Donald Trump take hold," Nona Hurkmans of Bridges not Walls, said in a statement.

Protestors and slogans on Tower Bridge (PA)

Thousands more demonstrators are later expected to attend protests all over the UK which have been planned to coincide with Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony on Friday afternoon British time.

A series of #StandUpToTrump protests, backed by more than 50 MPs are due to be held at the American embassy in London, as well as in the centres of Edinburgh, Cardiff, Birmingham, Leeds and Manchester.

In total, protests are expected in more than 20 British towns and cities, from Southampton to Glasgow.

Stand Up to Racism, the group organising the StandUpToTrumpn protests, said: “The election of Donald Trump as US president means the most powerful office on Earth belongs to someone who promised to build a giant wall along the Mexican border, the expulsion of 11 million “illegal” immigrants and “extreme vetting” for Muslims entering the country.

“He described Mexican immigrants as 'criminals' and 'rapists', and condoned the beating of a Black Lives Matter activist at one of his rallies.

“He has also chillingly sought to downplay the severity of sexual violence, dismissing boasts of sexually assaulting women as 'locker room talk'.”

The group added: “The effects of a Trump presidency is set to be felt all over the world as racism, sexism, homophobia and bigotry is normalised through the voice of one of the most powerful and visible figures in the world, and progress on C02 emissions targets dashed as one of the world's largest emitters refuses to accept there is a problem.

“Activists in the US have called protests for the day of his inauguration - we stand in solidarity with them.”

Internationally, as well as large protests being expected in Washington DC, where the inauguration is taking place, demonstrations are expected in cities from Toronto to Sydney, Addis Ababa and Dublin.