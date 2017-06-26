A man has died and four others are fighting for their lives in hospital after taking what is believed to be a form of MDMA over the weekend.

An urgent warning was issued after seven people became seriously ill after taking the super-strong MDMA crystals.

Greater Manchester Police said the drug, which is thought to be known locally as “pink champagne” or “magic” and comes in dyed-pink crystal form, is highly potent.

Seven revellers have been hospitalised in total. Four men became extremely ill on Saturday and had to be taken to hospital. While two of them were released, the other two stayed in intensive care.

On top of this, an additional three people from Oldham were transported to hospital on Sunday. The group included two men and a woman and all three were fighting for their lives – with the woman and one of the men in a critical condition and the other male in a serious condition.

Greater Manchester Police said a 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs and is still in custody for questioning.

Police said warning signs to be wary of included rigid muscles, shallow breathing, a rapidly racing pulse, foaming at the mouth, unconsciousness and hyper-aggression.

Detective Inspector Jim Faulkner of Oldham said the mounting number of people affected is causing the police force “no end of concern”.

UK news in pictures







20 show all UK news in pictures





































1/20 26 June 2017 A festival-goer sleeps outside their tent at the end of the Glastonbury Festival of Music and Performing Arts on Worthy Farm near the village of Pilton in Somerset, South West England Getty

2/20 26 June 2017 Canadian Captain Megan Couto (C) leading out troops of the Second Battalion, Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry from Wellington Barracks heading for the Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace in central London. Media reports state that Megan Couto, will be at the head of some 40 Canadian soldiers along with the Royal Canadian Artillery Band at the Changing of the Guard at Buckingham Palace becoming the first female soldier in history to become Captain of the Guard. Canadian soldiers are serving as the Queen's Guard as sentries at Buckingham Palace, St. James's Palace, the Tower of London and Windsor Castle until 03 July 2017. Queen Elizabeth II invited Canada to send troops take part in the ceremonial duties in 2017 marking 150 years since Canadian Confederation EPA

3/20 26 June 2017 Residents leave their home on the Taplow Block on the Chalcots Estate on June 26, 2017 in London, England. Residents of the Chalcots Estate have been urged to leave their homes due to fire safety fears in the wake of the Grenfell Tower tragedy. Four of the five Chalcots Estate towers in Camden, North London, are being evacuated after they were found to have similar cladding to that on Grenfell, attributed to contributing to the rapid spread of the blaze last week that killed at least 79 people Getty Images

4/20 25 June 2017 Police officers on Romford Road in Forest Gate, east London, as people protest over the death of Edir Frederico Da Costa, who died on June 21 six days after he was stopped in a car by Metropolitan Police officers in Woodcocks, Beckton, in Newham, east London PA

5/20 24 June 2017 Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn addresses revellers from the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival REUTERS

6/20 23 June 2017 British Prime Minister Theresa May addresses a news conference at the EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 23, 2017 Reuters

7/20 22 June 2017 Cosplay fans (L-R) George Massingham, Abbey Forbes and Karolina Goralik travel by tube dressed in Harry Potter themed costumes, after a visit to one the literary franchise's movie filming locations at Leadenhall Market in London, Britain Reuters

8/20 22 June 2017 Racegoers cheer on their horse on Ladies Day at the Royal Ascot horse racing meet, in Ascot, west of London Getty

9/20 21 June 2017 A reveller walks among the tipi tents at the Glastonbury Festival of Music and Performing Arts on Worthy Farm near the village of Pilton in Somerset, South West England Getty

10/20 20 June 2017 A police officer lays some flowers passed over by a member of the public, close to Finsbury Park Mosque in north London, after one man died and eight people were taken to hospital and a person arrested after a rental van struck pedestrian PA

11/20 The Borough Market bell is seen in Borough Market in central London following its re-opening after the June 3 terror attack Getty Images

12/20 Two women embrace in Borough Market, which officially re-opens today following the recent attack, in central London REUTERS/Hannah McKay

13/20 Mayor of London Sadiq Khan attends the re-opening of Borough market in central London following the June 3 terror attack Getty Images

14/20 People walk through Borough Market in central London following its re-opening after the June 3 terror attack Getty Images

15/20 News Corp CEO Rupert Murdoch, with one of his daughters, visit Borough Market, which officially re-opened today following the recent attack REUTERS

16/20 A woman reacts in front of a wall of messages in Borough Market, which officially re-opened today following the recent attack, in central London REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

17/20 Vivenne Westwood walks the runway at the Vivenne Westwood show during the London Fashion Week Men's June 2017 collections Getty Images

18/20 Millwall fan and London Bridge hero Roy Larner on 'Good Morning Britain' Rex

19/20 Richard Arnold, Roy Larner, Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid on 'Good Morning Britain' Rex

20/20 11 June 2017 England players celebrate after defeating Venezuela 1-0 to win the final of the FIFA U-20 World Cup Korea 2017 at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, South Korea AP

He said: “Please, if you believe that you or somebody you know has taken the drug and begins showing these symptoms then get yourselves to the hospital immediately."

“We have arrested one man in connection with the supply of the drugs – however, our enquiries and operational activity will be continuing.”

Online drugs forum experts have urged people to steer clear of the lethal crystals and some raised alarm bells they could include a mixture of speed and brown heroin. The pink crystals are thought to be a new strain that even experienced drug users have been unable to recognise.

Anybody with information that could assist the investigation should contact police on 0161 856 9063 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

More Follows...

Additional reporting by Press Association