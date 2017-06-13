As Arlene Foster prepares for her meeting with Theresa May, the Democratic Unionist Party leader has released few details of her wish list before striking a deal to prop up a Tory Government.

Based on recent manifestos and its "secret list" with the Tories from 2015, though, we can form a pretty good idea of what those aims might be.

On that two-year-old list were more than 40 issues, and abortion and LGBT rights were not included. The socially conservative party's stances against reproductive rights and gay marriage have caused concern, but social issues are mostly devolved to Stormont.

After months of disarray in the region, the DUP is seeking to reform the structure of its government and political process. While it wants more representation in Westminster, including a permanent Northern Ireland secretary in the cabinet, it is also calling for devolution to be respected by London.

Brexit

The pro-Brexit party is aware that 56 per cent of people in Northern Ireland voted to remain, and is campaigning for a so-called “softer Brexit”. That would involve a free trade and customs agreement with the EU, and arrangements to ensure people, trades and services could move around easily. While most agree there must not be a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, the DUP does not want its customs controls moved to Great Britain as a result.

Friction could arise as Ms May has previously signalled that a hard Brexit is on the cards: she wants to end free movement, leave the customs union, the single market and sign trade deals in other countries. After losing her majority in Parliament, the Prime Minister might be more open to a softer Brexit and toning down the “no deal is better than a bad deal” rhetoric.

Arlene Foster: DUP will enter talks to explore ways it can work with a Conservative government

The Union

Also on that 2015 DUP list were several clear requests, including “no side deals with the Republicans”, which would hinder the Tories from acting as an intermediary for the two sides of Northern Irish politics.

This theme of “strengthening the union” would be likely to continue in 2017, as the DUP could push for a new definition of a victim which excludes perpetrators killed or injured during violent acts in the Troubles.

The party also supports a Westminster recommendation for a statute of limitations when it comes to prosecuting security force members who served during the conflict.

UK Election Day 2017







38 show all UK Election Day 2017









































































1/38 Door of Number 10 Downing Street is seen on the morning after Britain's election in London REUTERS

2/38 Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn leaves his home in north London after he called on the Prime Minister to resign, saying she should "go and make way for a government that is truly representative of this country" PA

3/38 Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell arrives at Labour Headquarters on June 9, 2017 in London, England. After a snap election was called by Prime Minister Theresa May the United Kingdom went to the polls yesterday. The closely fought election has failed to return a clear overall majority winner and a hung parliament has been declared Getty Images

4/38 Caroline Lucas, co-leader of Britain's Green Party, speaks after retaining her seat in the general election, in Brighton REUTERS

5/38 Patrons watch the results for Britain's election in London REUTERS

6/38 Leader of the Liberal democrats Tim Farron celebrates beating Conservative party candidate James Airey (R) following the announcement of the results at the Westmoorland and Lonsdale constituency count at Kendal Leisure Centre on June 9, 2017 in Kendal, United Kingdom. After a snap election was called, the United Kingdom went to the polls yesterday following a closely fought election. The results from across the country are being counted and an overall result is expected in the early hours Getty Images

7/38 Paul Nuttal, leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party reacts after failing to win the seat of Boston and Skegness at the counting centre for Britain's general election in Boston REUTERS

8/38 First Minister Nicola Sturgeon arrives at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, as counting is under way for the General Election. PA

9/38 Anna McMorrin hugs Jo Stevens MP after winning Cardiff North for Labour at the Sport Wales National Centre on June 9, 2017 in Cardiff, United Kingdom. After a snap election was called, the United Kingdom went to the polls yesterday following a closely fought election. The results from across the country are being counted and an overall result is expected in the early hours Getty Images

10/38 Vince Cable wins the Twickenham election for the Liberal Democrats. Richmond and Twickenham election Rex Features

11/38 Britain's Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn rubs his face after arriving for the declaration at his constituency in London AP

12/38 Emily Thornberry speaks after holding her Islington South and Finsbury seat at the Sobell Leisure Centre in Islington, north London PA

13/38 Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May listens as the declaration at her constituency is made for in the general election in Maidenhead, England, Friday, June 9, 2017. British Prime Minister Theresa May's gamble in calling an early election appeared Friday to have backfired spectacularly, after an exit poll suggested her Conservative Party could lose its majority in Parliament AP

14/38 Labour Party candidate Emily Thornberry smiles at a counting centre for BritainâÃÃ´s general election in London REUTERS

15/38 A picture shows the Elizabeth Tower, commonly referred to as Big Ben, and the Houses of Parliament in central London on June 8, 2017, on the night of Britain's general election. Prime Minister Theresa May is poised to win Britain's snap election but lose her parliamentary majority, a shock exit poll suggested on June 8, in what would be a major blow for her leadership as Brexit talks loom AFP/Getty Images

16/38 DUP candidate for Lagan Valley Jeffrey Donaldson celebrates following his election at the Eikon Exhibition Centre in Lisburn as counting is under way for the General Election PA

17/38 Britain's Home Secretary Amber Rudd attends the count for her seat at a counting centre for Britain's general election in Hastings REUTERS

18/38 Ballots are counted at a counting centre for BritainâÃÃ´s general election in London Reuters

19/38 The London Eye is illuminated in blue, representing the Conservative Party, after the first exit polls announced in Britain's general election AP

20/38 Election officials count votes in the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland EPA

21/38 The London Eye is illuminated in red, the color of the Labour Party, after first exit polls of Britain's national election announced in London AP

22/38 BBC Television centre is illuminated with the exit poll results for Britain’s general election Eddie Keogh/Reuters

23/38 Labour’s Bridget Phillipson (centre) smiles after being announced as the winner of the election for the constituency of Houghton and Sunderland South at a counting centre Reuters

24/38 Members of the election staff prepare to count ballots, in Theresa May’s constituency in Maidenhead AP

25/38 Ballot papers are checked ahead of the count at the Westmoorland and Lonsdale constituency count at Kendal Leisure Centre Getty

26/38 Ballots are counted at a counting centre for Britain’s general election in Kendal Reuters

27/38 Theresa May arrives to vote at a polling station in Maidenhead AP

28/38 Jeremy Corbyn arrives to cast his ballot at a polling station in north London EPA

29/38 Lib Dems leader Tim Farron outside a polling station at Stonecross Manor Hotel in Kendal, Cumbria PA

30/38 The leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (Ukip) Paul Nuttall arrives to vote at a polling station in Congleton Reuters

31/38 Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon with her husband Peter Murrell (left) the CEO of the SNP after casting their votes at a polling station at Broomhouse Community Hall, Glasgow, Scotland EPA

32/38 Caroline Lucas, co-leader of Britain’s Green Party, arrives with her husband Richard Savage, to vote in Brighton Reuters

33/38 An advertising van showing caricatures of Tim Farron, Theresa May, Jeremy Corbyn and Paul Nuttall with the message who will be looking for a new job as Britain goes to the polls to elect a new government Rex

34/38 Performers pose with puppet caricatures of Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, leader of the Liberal Democrat Party Tim Farron and leader of the Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn, in front of the Palace of Westminster Reuters

35/38 Dogs wait for their owner outside a polling station in Penally, Wales Reuters

36/38 Police officers speak with a Labour Party activist outside a polling station in London AP

37/38 Benedictine nuns from Tyburn Convent leave after voting in Britain's general election at a polling station in St John's Parish Hall, London AP

38/38 A polling station sign is seen on a telephone box outside the polling station at Rotherwick Hall, west of London Getty Images

Questions have already arisen as to whether police and prosecutors are unfairly focusing on actions of state actors during the Troubles rather than members of the paramilitary, which the authorities deny.

The DUP also wants the protection of the law to fly its unionist flag and display its symbols, as well as enforce new laws over how people parade - DUP supporters are calling to re-instate a banned march - and host national events to celebrate the centenary of Northern Ireland and the Battle of the Somme. Whether the region gets to host Armed Forces Day will be a contentious issue.

Ms May will be conscious not to anger the Republicans, who are already bristling at the DUP deal.

It is unlikely she will succeed in that respect, prompting claims from high-profile figures such as Alastair Campbell that her deal with the DUP could risk the Good Friday Agreement.

Investment

The main focus on the wish list, asides from Brexit, is likely to be promoting Northern Ireland abroad, investing in its infrastructure – the DUP has talked about adapting its schools and hospital for the “21st century” – and may ask for more devolved budgetary control rather than hard cash.

It is yet to be seen if the Government would be willing to risk jeopardising the Barnett Formula, which sets out how much Westminster spends on the home nations, and any change to that could anger Scotland and Wales.

Tax and pensions

The DUP wishes to scrap the bedroom tax and TV licences, retain the triple lock on pensions and abandon limits for who receives the winter fuel allowance..

Ms May has not indicated she would agree to any of these requests, although the DUP deal could be a chance for the Prime Minister to make several U-turns without admitting they were deeply unpopular during the campaign.

Both parties are agreed on raising the national minimum wage.

General Election 2017: Big beasts who lost their seats







7 show all General Election 2017: Big beasts who lost their seats











1/7 Nick Clegg Nick Clegg delivers a speech despite losing the Sheffield Hallam Seat Darren O'Brien

2/7 Gavin Barwell Getty Images

3/7 Angus Robertson

4/7 Nicola Blackwood Nicola Blackwood said the UK spent much less than competitors such as Germany and the US PA

5/7 Alex Salmond Former First Minister Alex Salmond is standing for reelection in the constituency of Gordon, Scotland PA

6/7 Rob Wilson Rex Features

7/7 Ben Gummer PA

Security

In a move likely to please President Donald Trump, the DUP wants to maintain defence spending at 2 per cent of GDP as requested by Nato.

The DUP is keen to enforce tougher vetting of migrants, particularly if they are to receive benefits, a rhetoric which the Tories have also engaged in.

Additional reporting by agencies