Firefighters tackling major blaze involving five fuel tankers in Essex

Fire crews are tackling a major blaze involving five fuel tankers at an industrial estate in Essex.

The Essex Fire Brigade said four of its engines and a number of its specialist appliances including a foam lorry are at the scene in Purfleet, Thurrock.

The fire service said in an update: “Firefighters are continuing to tackle the fire. Firefighters have set up a reliable water supply using the Service's Water Bowser (a large water tanker).

“The fire service have contacted the train line services to ensure no trains pass during the incident.”

C2C train services have been diverted away from the area.

A major incident has been declared and police have sealed off the scene.

Eye-witnesses reported seeing huge plumes of black smoke for miles around after the fire broke out at around 10pm on Wednesday evening.

Firefighters are currently tackling a fire involving several petrol tankers in Botany Way, Purfleet. Updates will be posted shortly. — Essex Fire Service (@ECFRS) April 12, 2017

Twitter users described hearing an “explosion” in the area.