Five school children have been taken to hospital after a bus carrying at least 40 overturned near a school in Scotland.

The bus crashed down an embankment near Our Lady's High in Cumbernauld, Lanarkshire, just before 9am.

Police Scotland said: "A 16-year-old girl has been taken by ambulance to Wishaw General Hospital for what is believed to be non-serious injuries at this time.

"Four other girls, aged 15, 13, 12 and 12 have been taken by ambulance to Monklands Hospital for observations."

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We responded to a call from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service at 08.46 hours today.

"We have dispatched multiple resources to an address in Cumbernauld."

A spokesman for North Lanarkshire Council said: "A single-decker bus overturned just before 9am this morning close to Our Lady's HS, Cumbernauld.

"The bus was coming from the Abronhill area (Moss Road).

"The pupils are being attended to by school staff and emergency services in the assembly hall.

"All parents have been contacted."

Two fire engines and several police and emergency vehicles remain at the scene.