Food bank use across UK at record high, reveals report

The number of people using food banks in the UK has risen by seven per cent in the last year, according to new data from the country’s biggest provider, offering a stark indication that food poverty is continuing to rise across the country.

The Trussell Trust’s Foodbank Network, an anti-poverty charity that runs more than 420 food banks across the UK, said the alarming rise was largely due to “significant problems” with the roll-out of the new Universal Credit system for administering benefits that was introduced last year.

According to the data, the charity provided 1,182,954 three-day emergency food supplies to people in crisis between April 2016 and March 2017, compared with 1,109,309 the previous year, a report by the charity has revealed. Of these, 436,000 went to children.

( Trussell Trust)

The report, Early Warnings: Universal Credit and Foodbanks, highlights that although the introduction of Universal Credit has been piecemeal so far, food banks in areas of partial or full roll-out are reporting significant problems with its impact.

This is shown by the fact that food banks in areas of full Universal Credit roll-out to single people, couples and families, have seen a 17 per cent average increase in referrals for emergency food in the past year – more than double the national average of seven per cent.

Benefit delays and changes remained the biggest cause of referral to a food bank, accounting for 43 per cent of all referrals, a rise on last year’s 42 per cent, according to the report. The proportion of referrals due to low income meanwhile increased from 23 per cent to 26 per cent.

( Trussell Trust)

The effect of a six-week waiting period for a first Universal Credit payment can be serious, leading to food bank referrals, debt, mental-health issues, rent arrears, and eviction, the charity warned. It added that these effects can last even after people receive their Universal Credit payments, as bills and debts pile up.

The report also found that people in insecure or seasonal work are particularly affected, suggesting the work incentives in Universal Credit are not yet helping everyone. Navigating the online system was also found to be difficult for people struggling with computers or unable to afford telephone helplines, with the system at times not registering people’s claims correctly and invalidating them.

In light of the findings, Adrian Curtis, director of the Foodbank Network at the Trussell Trust, told The Independent: “What people being referred to food banks are telling us is that it’s primarily because of the six-week delay between the Universal Credit going in and the first payment being received by that person.

“What very often happens is during that time people will go into debt in order to pay their household bills during the six weeks. The effects of that debt on the family’s finances can be a lot longer than the six weeks itself.

“The findings shock us every year. There are just shy of 1.3 million three-day food supplies needed by people in short-term crisis. That certainly shouldn’t be the case.

“We try very hard, along with other services to empower people to address some of the issues behind their crisis to the best of our ability by providing housing advice and debt advice within the food bank centres, but it takes for politicians across the political spectrum to play their part to and develop a robust and effective benefit system that works well for people who need to use it.”

In light of the new findings, the Trussell Trust has recommended a reduction of the six-week waiting period for Universal Credit, which it said would make a significant difference to people’s ability to cope with no income.

The charity also called for more flexibility in the administration of Universal Credit in order to support people moving onto the new system, such as more help for people applying online who are unfamiliar with digital technology, and support to improve people’s ability to move into work and stay in work.

UK news in pictures







43 show all UK news in pictures



















































































1/43 24 April 2017 A gorse fire in Gougane Barra valley, Co Cork. More than 30 firefighters tackled the inferno through the night, protecting a house and 'a large area of forestry', believed to be some 300 acres Neil Lucey/PA Wire

2/43 24 April 2017 A forensic scientist works at the scene in Cranbourne Rd, Chorlton-cum-Hardy where ex-Royal Navy officer Michael Samwell, 35, was fatally injured as he confronted thieves outside his home Getty Images

3/43 24 April 2017 Chorlton Runners' David Wyeth and Swansea Harriers' Matthew Rees during a photocall at The Tower Bridge Hotel, London. Wyeth was struggling to make it to the famous Finish Line on The Mall when Rees came to his aid, putting his own race on hold to help Wyeth to cross the line Adam Davy/PA Wire

4/43 24 April 2017 The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay while in Scotland drives the steam train 'Salmon' during his visit to the Royal Deeside Railway in Banchory Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

5/43 24 April 2017 The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay while in Scotland views the restored carriages which were vandalised in August 2015 during his visit to the Royal Deeside Railway in Banchory Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

6/43 24 April 2017 The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay while in Scotland as he views the inside of the restored carriages which were vandalised in August 2015 during his visit to the Royal Deeside Railway in Banchory Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

7/43 24 April 2017 Architect Lord Norman Foster at a photocall at the Guildhall Art Gallery in London, after receiving the Freedom of the City of London Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

8/43 24 April 2017 Britain's Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn attends the STUC conference in Aviemore, Scotland Reuters

9/43 24 April 2017 Paul Nuttall at the UKIP policy announcement, Marriott County Hall Hotel, London Rex

10/43 23 April 2017 Womens Elite winner Mary Keitany of Kenya celebrates winning in World Record time after the London Marathon Rex

11/43 23 April 2017 Mens Elite Winner Daniel Wanjiru of Kenya and Womens Elite winner Mary Keitany of Kenya celebrate with Prince Harry after the London Marathon Rex

12/43 23 April 2017 Matthew Rees of Swansea Harrier helping an ailing David Wyeth of Chorlton Runners down The Mall to finish the Virgin Money London Marathon Reuters

13/43 23 April 2017 A runner squirts water towards Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge as they hand out water to runners during the 2017 Virgin Money London Marathon Getty Images

14/43 20 April 2017 Casket of civil rights activist Darcus Howe Rex

15/43 20 April 2017 Tamara Howe, reads an intimate address to the congregation about her father Darcus Howe Rex

16/43 20 April 2017 Funeral of civil rights activist Darcus Howe, All Saints Church, Notting Hill, London. The service held in the church also incuded the Mangrove Steelpan pan, who played Amazing Grace to the congregation. Tamara Howe, Darcu Howes daughter addressed the mourners with an intimate insight into the activists life, and a handwritten letter from the leader of the Labour party Jeremy Corbyn was read out, thanking Mr Howe for all his contributions throughout his life Rex

17/43 20 April 2017 British Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson greets US Speaker of the House of Representatives Paul Ryan at the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office in central London EPA

18/43 20 April 2017 Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn waves to supporters as he arrives to make his first campaign speech of the 2017 general election at Assembly Hall in Westminster Getty Images

19/43 20 April 2017 Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May visits radar manufacturer Kelvin Hughes Limited in Enfield, north London Reuters

20/43 19 April 2017 Anthony Joshua takes a break during the media workout at EIS Sheffield Getty Images

21/43 19 April 2017 Physiotherapist Aldo Vetere and Wladimir Klitschko during a training session Rex

22/43 19 April 2017 Whizbee the Bee, mascot for the World Para Athletics Championships and Hero the Hedgehog, mascot for the IAAF World Championships London 2017 pose for pictures near Tower Bridge, London Getty Images

23/43 18 April 2017 Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement in Downing Street, London, announcing a snap general election PA wire

24/43 10 April 2017 A girls looks at floral tributes for PC Keith Palmer during the funeral parade outside Parliament in London EPA

25/43 10 April 2017 Police officers line the route in Southwark as the funeral procession of PC Keith Palmer makes its way to Southwark Cathedral Getty Images

26/43 10 April 2017 Pall bearers carry the coffin of PC Keith Palmer, in to Southwark Cathedral Getty Images

27/43 9 April 2017 John Boyega attends The Olivier Awards 2017 at Royal Albert Hall in London Getty Images

28/43 9 April 2017 Amanda Holden attends The Olivier Awards 2017 at Royal Albert Hall in London Getty Images

29/43 9 April 2017 Kenneth Branagh and Lindsay Brunnock attend The Olivier Awards 2017 at the Royal Albert Hall Getty Images

30/43 6 April 2017 London black cab drivers hold a demonstration in Whitehall during a protest over the regulation private hire cars using the Uber app PA wire

31/43 6 April 2017 London black cab drivers hold a demonstration in Whitehall during a protest over the regulation private hire cars using the Uber app. PA wire

32/43 6 April 2017 The cocaine haul in the fishing boat The Bianca, as her skipper Michael McDermott will be sentenced after he tried to smuggle more than £80 million of cocaine into the UK PA wire

33/43 6 April 2017 Jon Platt arrives at the Supreme Court in central London with his wife Sally where the Court will rule on the much-anticipated legal case on an unauthorised holiday during school term time PA wire

34/43 6 April 2017 Bunny Penny, the Playboy Club Bunny of the Year wears an edible chocolate corset and bunny ears at Marble Arch in London PA wire

35/43 6 April 2017 105-year-old Jack Reynolds receives his Guinness World Record certificate after riding the Twistersaurus rollercoaster to raise money for the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance fund at Flamingo Land in Malton, North Yorkshire. Reynolds, who broke a Guinness World Record by becoming the oldest person in the world to get a tattoo at the age of 104, said he was not nervous, particularly after flying in a Tiger Moth plane last year PA wire

36/43 6 April 2017 Donald Tusk, the President of the European Council, leaves after meeting Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May inside 10 Downing Street Reuters

37/43 5 April 2017 Member of the European Parliament and former leader of the anti-EU UK Independence Party (UKIP) Nigel Farage wears socks with Union Jack flag at the European Parliament in Strasbourg Getty Images

38/43 5 April 2017 Getty Images

39/43 2 April 2017 Lydia Wilkinson, the daughter of stabbing victims Peter and Tracey Wilkinson, arrives to lay flowers and view floral tributes at her family home in Stourbridge, West Midlands Rui Vieira/PA Wire

40/43 2 April 2017 Lydia Wilkinson, the daughter of stabbing victims Peter and Tracey Wilkinson, views floral tributes at her family home in Stourbridge, West Midlands Rui Vieira/PA Wire

41/43 2 April 2017 Britain's Prince Charles stands next to Italy's Civil Protection agency members during his visit to the town of Amatrice, which was levelled after an earthquake last year, in central Italy Reuters

42/43 2 April 2017 Britain's Prince Charles walks along with Italy's Civil Protection agency members during his visit to the town of Amatrice, which was levelled after an earthquake last year, in central Italy Reuters

43/43 1 April 2017 Britain First and EDL (English Defence League) protesters walk along Northumberland Avenue during a demonstration in London Ben Stevens/PA Wire

David McAuley, chief executive of the Trussell Trust, said: “The move to simplify an often complex welfare system is a welcome one but any large reform can have unforeseen consequences. Food banks see first-hand how changes to the welfare system affect people on the ground, and so can offer an early warning to decision-makers.

“We are sharing our early observations with the Department for Work and Pensions to ensure any adverse side effects Universal Credit can have on people are addressed before full roll-out is completed.

“We hope our insights can inform efforts to make sure the values on which Universal Credit is built are delivered in practice. To stop UK hunger we must make sure the welfare system really does work for everyone.”

The Trussell Trust is calling for help from the public to make sure people in crisis get the support they need, which can be done via their website