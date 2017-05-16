Gene therapy infection can prevent blindness, research shows

A gene therapy that deliberately infects the eye with a virus can safely preserve vision in people affected by one of the leading causes of blindness, research has shown.
In a small preliminary study, scientists used an altered common cold-type virus to carry a repair gene that combats age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
The disease is marked by abnormal blood vessels that leak fluid into the central part of the retina, or macula.
After being injected into patients' eyes, the virus penetrated retinal cells and deposited the gene, which manufactured a therapeutic protein called FLT01.
Lead researcher Professor Peter Campochiaro, from Johns Hopkins University in the US, said: “This preliminary study is a small but promising step towards a new approach that will not only reduce doctor visits and the anxiety and discomfort associated with repeated injections in the eye, but may improve long-term outcomes.”
The Phase I clinical trial involved 19 men and women aged 50 and older with advanced “wet” AMD.
With the help of the gene, retinal cells were turned into “factories” making FLT01.
Best Universities for Life Sciences and Medicine
Best Universities for Life Sciences and Medicine
-
1/20
Harvard University
Flickr/Michael Hicks
-
2/20
Cambridge University
Flickr/John Menard
-
3/20
Oxford University, All Souls College
Flickr/Tejvan Pettinger
-
4/20
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Flickr/Justin Jensen
-
5/20
Stanford University
Flickr/Franco Folini
-
6/20
John Hopkins University
Flickr/David Wilson
-
7/20
Karolinska Institutet, Main entrance from Solnavägen with the 'Aula Medica' in the background
Creative Commons
-
8/20
University of California, Los Angeles campus
Flickr/Tzuhsun Hsu
-
9/20
University of California, Hastings College of Law
Flickr/Ken Lund
-
10/20
Yale University's Beinecke Rare Book and Manuscript Library
Flickr/Lauren Manning
-
11/20
UCL University, London
Flickr/Neil Turner
-
12/20
Imperial College, London
Flickr/Andrew Crump
-
13/20
University of Melbourne
Flickr/Geoff Penaluna
-
14/20
Berkeley University
Flickr/Charlie Nguyen
-
15/20
University of Toronto
Flickr/Umair Khan
-
16/20
The Geisel Library on the San Diego campus of the University of California
Flickr/O Palsson
-
17/20
University of Sydney
Flickr/Jason Tong
-
18/20
Kings College London
Getty Images/iStockphoto
-
19/20
Duke University
Flickr/Carine06
-
20/20
University of Singapore
Flickr/smuconlaw
The scientists hope this will eliminate the need to administer repeated injections of the protein, which suppresses a natural growth-driving molecule called VEGF.
“Prolonged suppression of VEGF is needed to preserve vision, and that is difficult to achieve with repeated injections because life often gets in the way,” said Prof Campochiaro.
For safety and ethical reasons, the patient group consisted of people for whom standard approved treatments were highly unlikely to restore vision.
Only 11 patients stood any chance of fluid reduction. Of those, four showed dramatic improvements after the gene therapy. The amount of fluid in their eyes dropped from a “severe” level to almost nothing.
Two other patients experienced a partial reduction in the amount of fluid in their eyes.
The findings are reported in the latest issue of The Lancet medical journal.
Press Association
- More about:
- Gene therapy
- Blindness
- virus
- Scientists
- Disease