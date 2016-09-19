Footage has emerged of a boy seemingly being beaten with his own scooter after being attacked by a mob of schoolchildren.

The video, shot on a mobile phone and uploaded to Snapchat and Facebook, appeared to show the boy being wrestled to the ground before being repeatedly kicked and hit with the scooter while lying on the ground during the attack at Abbey Manor Park in Yeovil, Somerset on Saturday.

At one point the bystander filming the video put their phone right in front of Toby’s face to take a photograph of him lying on the ground along with two other children who participated in the attack.

The boy's father, Simon McManus, shared the video - which has now been viewed over 350,000 times - on Facebook in a bid to find his attackers.

He said his son had been repeatedly taunted for being red haired.

He told the Daily Mail: “I was devastated when he told me what happened. I was fuming. I wanted to sort it out there and then and find the kids who did it.

“Obviously that’s not the answer and would have made me no better than the people who did this.

“I told him: ‘You can’t let these people get away with this’.”

He said when the 12-year-old returned home he had gone straight to his room and his elder sister told their father that he was crying heavily.

The boy initially claimed he was fine and had just fallen over but later on in the evening a few of his sister’s friends came over to show them the Snapchat video.

UK news in pictures







30 show all UK news in pictures

























































1/30 19 September 2016 Some 2500 life jackets worn by refugees who made the sea crossing from Turkey to the Greek island of Chios are displayed in what the organisers called a "Lifejacket Graveyard" in Parliament Square, London, backdropped by the Houses of Parliament. The display was organised by Snappin' Turtle Productions and supported by refugee charities to coincide with the first ever United Nations Summit for Refugees and Migrants taking place in New York AP

2/30 18 September 2016 The Reverend Stephen Mason (L) mounts a horse before leading a church service during the Hyde Park Horseman's Sunday in London. The 49th annual Hyde Park Horseman's Sunday event sees around 60 horses and riders join a congregation for a church service outside St John's Church in Hyde Park, complete with members of the clergy mounted on horses. The annual event began as a way to raise awareness of the local stables situated along Hyde Park and of working horses in central London Getty Images

3/30 17 September 2016 Members of the public gather to watch a giant peach as it is moved through the centre of Cardiff as part of a street performance to mark the start of City of the Unexpected, a celebration of the author Roald Dahl in Cardiff. The celebrated author was born in Cardiff 100 years ago this month and to celebrate the Welsh capital is hosting a series of events this weekend Getty Images

4/30 16 September 2016 Judges manouvere giant cabbages to be weighed in the Giant Vegetable Competition on the first day of the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show at the Great Yorkshire Showground, in Harrogate AFP/Getty Images

5/30 15 September 2016 NCP is renaming one of its carparks to the Sarah multi-Storey Car Park to honour the sporting achievement of one of Britain’s true #superhumans after her record breaking endeavours at the Paralympic Games in Rio

6/30 14 September 2016 Swimmers enjoy an early morning dip shortly before sunrise in the Serpentine in Hyde Park in London. Areas in the South East of England continue to enjoy seasonable weather Getty Images

7/30 13 September 2016 British Labour party Leader Jeremy Corbyn stands with campaigners outside the Houses of Parliament in central London, during a protest calling for an inquiry into the Battle of Orgreave and the policing of the miners strikes. The campaigners are calling for an inquiry into the way that police handled events outside the Orgreave coking plant, near Sheffield, north-east England, in 1984 AFP/Getty Images

8/30 12 September 2016 President of the Zoroastrian Trust Funds of Europe Malcolm Deboo addresses guests during an appeal by senior faith representatives at the Liberal Jewish Synagogue for more action to be taken by the Government on the issue of refugees, in London. Over 200 leaders of the UK's major religions and faiths have signed a letter to British Prime Minister Theresa May, asking to unblock the rules that currently prevent families from being reunited Getty Images

9/30 11 September 2016 Athletes enter the water at the swim start during Ironman Weymouth in Weymouth Getty Images

10/30 11 September 2016 People dressed in vintage clothes attend the Goodwood Revival at Goodwood in Chichester Getty Images

11/30 10 September 2016 Artem Silchenko of Russia dives from the 27.5 metre platform at the Blue Lagoon during the sixth stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series, Pembrokeshire, Wales Red Bull via Getty Images

12/30 10 September 2016 Debutantes and their escorts rehearse ahead of the Queen Charlotte's Ball at 'One Whitehall Place, The Royal Horseguards Hotel' in London. Queen Charlotte's Ball is the pinnacle event in the London Season. The London Season is rich in history and was formed over two hundred years ago when the custom of returning to London at the end of the hunting season was celebrated with glittering balls and high society events. The modern group of meticulously selected debutantes continue the tradition and celebrate their year of charity fund raising, etiquette classes and debut at The Queen Charlotte's Ball Getty Images

13/30 9 September 2016 Farmers buy and sell at Kelso Ram Sale in Kelso, Scotland. Kelso is the biggest on day sale of Rams in the world, with between five and six hundred consignors attending the event, which dates back to 1836. 5,145 rams will be sold today and last year's sale total reached over two and a half million pounds, with the average ram fetching £610. The last few years has seen rams being exported to countries including Eire, Germany and Holland Getty Images

14/30 8 September 2016 Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May (L) greets European Council President Donald Tusk in Downing Street in London REUTERS

15/30 7 September 2016 The tower of Grain Power Chimney comes down in Isle of Grain. The 244m (801ft) chimney of Grain Power Station, a former oil-fired power station and the second tallest chimney in the UK was demolished by experts Brown and Mason at 11 am Getty Images

16/30 6 September 2016 ‘The Faraway Treehouse’ in Norwich has been titled the UK’s Top Treehouse, as judge and adventurer Steve Backshall has revealed the winner found as part of Center Parcs’ nationwide search. The winning treehouse was built by the Jennings’ family, from Norwich, as a joint project between dad Matthew and his six-year-old daughter Ruby, who got inspired by an Enid Blyton classic ‘The Faraway Treehouse’ PA

17/30 5 September 2016 Runners covered in coloured powder enjoy themselves as they ran through the streets of London during the anticipated mass ‘Color Throw'. The Color Run Presented by Skittles is an untimed 5k fun run, aiming to bring together fitness and fun, with the ultimate goal being that participants cross the line with a huge smile on their face

18/30 4 September 2016 A replica of 17th-century London on a barge floating on the river Thames burns in an event to mark the 350th anniversary of the Great Fire of London AFP/Getty Images

19/30 3 September 2016 Enthusiasts in vintage clothing take a stroll in the rain along Morecambe promenade during Vintage By The Sea event in Morecambe. Vintage By The Sea is a celebration of 20th century design, fashion and entertainment. Now in it's fourth year Vintage By The Sea is hosted in the seaside resort of Morecambe Getty Images

20/30 2 September 2016 Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP) speaks at a press conference in Stirling. Sturgeon launched a new survey on independence, saying the Brexit vote had changed the conditions that existed when Scotland voted against secession in 2014 AFP/Getty Images

21/30 1 September 2016 Getty Images

22/30 1 September 2016 Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and Tara Arts founder and director, Jatinder Verma offically open the doors at Tara Theatre in London. The theatre is the new state of the art home in South London for the acclaimed Tara Arts, the oldest diverse multicultural theatre company in the UK Getty Images for Tara Arts

23/30 31 August 2016 People relax in front of beach huts in Clacton-on-Sea REUTERS

24/30 31 August 2016 An inflatable pig from the band Pink Floyd floats over the Victoria and Albert Museum to promote "The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains", which will open in May 2017, in London REUTERS

25/30 30 August 2016 The final touches are made to a 120 metre-long wooden sculpture of London's skyline from the seventeenth century as it is moored up on the river Thames in London. The sculpture titled London 1666 and designed by David Best will be ceremonially lit and burnt in the middle of the Thames on 4 September as part of celebrations to commemorate the 350th anniversary of the Great Fire of London AFP/Getty Images

26/30 29 August 2016 Police look as a performer dances during the Notting Hill Carnival in London REUTERS

27/30 17 August 2016 Children enjoy the cold water of a fountain in London during a hot and sunny day as temperatures rose up to 25 Celsius (77F) AP

28/30 16 August 2016 AFP/Getty Images

29/30 15 August 2016 A supporter of Jeremy Corbyn holds up a placard at a Black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) rally in north London, organised by 'Jeremy for Labour', a group supporting Corbyn's re-election as Party leader AFP/Getty Images

30/30 15 August 2016 ritish opposition Labour Party leadership contender Owen Smith delivers a speech on the National Health Service at The University of Salford in Salford, north west England, on August 15, 2016. The result of the contest between encumbent leader Jeremy Corbyn and Owen Smith for leadership of the Labour Party is set to be announced at a special conference on September 24 AFP/Getty

Ms McManus said the boy had then told him they had stolen his scooter and they attacked him when he attempted to get it back.

He said his son had been repeatedly taunted for being red haired since he started school and they “latest thing they’ve started saying” is threatening to light a cigarette on his head because his hair is on fire.

Avon and Somerset Police confirmed to the Daily Mail that they were investigating the incident.