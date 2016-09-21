An Oktoberfest beer festival due to be held in the centre of Glasgow has had its request for an alcohol licence refused, following outbreaks of violence at the event last year.

The city’s licensing board turned down the application after Police Scotland submitted a report detailing “a number of concerns” over disorderly and aggressive revellers.

Event organisers were told the planned Blythswood Square venue in the north of the city was unsuitable, as festival goers “pose a threat to pedestrians and a significant burden on the surrounding streets”.

At last year’s event, police said they were forced to send in several riot vans after “a number of fights broke out” among the estimated 2,200 attendees - the majority of them incited by drunkenness.

Officers also highlighted the lack of security staff attending the event, which organisers attributed to “staff sickness” on the day of the festival.

In all, 25 revellers were ejected from the festival and several detained over their behaviour.

The report told of how “three males were arrested and issued with fixed penalty notices for a breach of peace” for their conduct on the evening of the event, and others restrained for attempting to assault police officers.

A statement from the Oktoberfest organisers said: "We are working on the best suitable venue as the licensing board did decide that Blythswood Square is not the right one to be.

"We are working on a perfect venue and will announce this shortly."

Tickets for the event cost £36 for beer and food, and up to £56 for the ‘VIP package’, and many tickets have already been sold. A table for eight guests at the festival costs up to £288.