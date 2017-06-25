The number of tower blocks which have failed emergency fire tests has nearly doubled to 60 in 25 different council areas – up from 34 in 17 areas.

Councils across the country have launched emergency reviews of their towers following the fire at Grenfell Tower in London which is believed to have killed at least 79 people.

The fire is believed to have spread across flammable cladding on the outside of the building which was designed to provide insulation and improve the appearance of the 24-storey tower.

The Department for Communities and Local Government (DCLG) said every tower tested so far has failed the fire safety check.

Communities Secretary Sajid Javid urged local authorities and housing associations to continue to submit samples “as a matter of urgency” amid a nationwide safety operation.

Councils have been told to prioritise checking the towers they are most concerned over.

DCLG said Doncaster, Norwich, Stockton-on-Tees and Sunderland all had buildings that failed tests, while Manchester, Plymouth and Portsmouth have already been named.

Islington, Lambeth and Wandsworth joined Barnet, Brent, Camden and Hounslow on the growing list of London boroughs, while 11 other areas are yet to be named.

A social housing provider in Liverpool announced it has decided to remove cladding from two of its high-rise blocks as a precaution, following government tests.

One Vision Housing said results showed “certain elements of the cladding” on Cygnet House and Wren House in the Bootle area of the city, “whilst meeting building regulations does not meet the latest DCLG test criteria”.

Camden Council in north London announced it would immediately evacuate four blocks in Chalcot Estate in Swiss Cottage on Friday night after tests showed it had similar cladding as well as a series of fire safety problems inside.

Two days later families are still sleeping in a local leisure centre while they wait to be given temporary accommodation in local hotels and other council properties.

Grenfell Tower survivors to be housed in 375 Kensington High Street







10 show all Grenfell Tower survivors to be housed in 375 Kensington High Street

















1/10 Inside a flat at 375 Kensington High Street - Located in the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea berkeleygroup.co.uk

2/10 The 68 flats are being acquired by the City of London Corporation as part of the response to the tragedy berkeleygroup.co.uk

3/10 The luxury flats are located just a couple of miles from Grenfell Tower berkeleygroup.co.uk

4/10 The families will be offered permanent homes in the building berkeleygroup.co.uk

5/10 Penthouses in the block can go for up to £13m berkeleygroup.co.uk

6/10 A spokesman for the Berkeley Group confirmed they were finalising plans berkeleygroup.co.uk

7/10 The property boasts a gym, swimming pool and 24-hour concierge service harrodsestates.com

8/10 The families will live in the award winning £2bn development berkeleygroup.co.uk

9/10 Families whose lives were devastated by the fire at Grenfell Tower are to be housed in a luxury development berkeleygroup.co.uk

10/10 68 families are to be rehomed in the block berkeleygroup.co.uk

Many criticised the decision to evacuate on Friday evening with some Muslim residents telling The Independent they had been about to break their fast for Ramadan when they were ordered to leave their homes.

Others said they had been out with friends when they heard from the media that their homes had been evacuated.

A spokesman for DCLG told The Independent that there were “no immediate plans” to evacuate any other tower block but said they were urging local authorities to take action following the tests as Camden had done.

He said the towers in Chalcots Estate had over fire safety issues such as problems with the gas piping which, when combined with the flammable cladding, meant they were no longer safe to live in.

Additional reporting by PA