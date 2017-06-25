Grenfell Tower firefighters will be offered free therapy after trauma of blaze

The firefighters who tackled the Grenfell Tower fire will be offered free counselling to help them deal with the trauma of the blaze.
More than 300 professional counsellors and therapists have offered to provide free sessions after a programme run in north Kensington asked for volunteers, The Sun on Sunday reports.
A source told the paper: “The men and women that went into the tower that night saw some horrific things. There were bodies in the hallway as they battled to get up the tower to rescue more women and children that were screaming for their help.
“The blaze was on an incredible scale, the worst fire in recent history.
“The firefighters are obviously trained and have dealt with awful things in the past but nothing prepares for you witnessing a tragedy of this magnitude.
“More than 300 counsellors will now be on offer to help them with one-on-one sessions.
“The response from them has been astonishing and hopefully they will be able to reach out to the men and women who tried to save people on that awful night.”
The therapists are also due to work with residents who escaped the fire.
The latest figures suggest that at least 79 were killed in the blaze, but the death toll is still expected to rise.
Grenfell tower fire
Grenfell tower fire
-
1/43
Local residents watch as Grenfell Tower is engulfed by fire
Getty Images
-
2/43
London Fire Brigade said there has been a number of fatalities from the blaze
Rex Features
-
3/43
The fire was first reported in the early hours of Wednesday and continued into the morning
Rex Features
-
4/43
A local resident sees the fire over the rooftops
@Ebajgora
-
5/43
A firefighter reacts at the scene of the blaze
Getty Images
-
6/43
Residents watch as the blaze continues
Getty Images
-
7/43
More than 200 firefighters have been fighting the blaze
PA
-
8/43
London Mayor Sadiq Khan has declared the fire a major incident
Getty Images
-
9/43
Police and fire services attempted to evacuate the concrete block of flats
Getty Images
-
10/43
A woman runs to assist paramedics working at the fire at the Grenfell Tower
Getty Images
-
11/43
Smoke rises from the building after a huge fire engulfed the 24 story Grenfell Tower in Latimer Road, West London in the early hours of Wednesday morning
Getty Images
-
12/43
Fire fighters tackle the 24-storey building in West London
Getty Images
-
13/43
Ambulances are stationed nearby
Getty Images
-
14/43
Paramedics arrive with oxygen
Getty Images
-
15/43
Emergency services believe it will take some time to establish the cause of the fire
-
16/43
Tens of people have been taken to five different hospitals across London
Getty Images
-
17/43
A man comforts a boy after the tower block was severely damaged
Reuters
-
18/43
Firefighters stand amid debris in a childrens playground nearby
Reuters
-
19/43
Firefighters are stationed at the building
Getty Images
-
20/43
Smoke engulfs Grenfell tower
Rex Features
-
21/43
Lots of people donating water, food and clothing to St Clement's church for the residents of Grenfell Tower in Latimer Road
Samuel Osborne
-
22/43
A man speaks to a fire fighter after a huge fire engulfed the 24 story Grenfell Tower in Latimer Road, West London
Getty Images
-
23/43
According to the London Fire Brigade (LFB), 40 fire engines and 200 firefighters are working to put out the blaze. Residents in the tower were evacuated and a number of people were treated for a range of injuries
EPA
-
24/43
A resident of Grenfell Tower is trapped as smoke billows from the window after a fire engulfed the building
Getty Images
-
25/43
A distressed, trapped man waves an item of clothing from his window, at the scene of a huge fire at Grenfell tower block in Latimer Road
Guilhem Baker/LNP
-
26/43
Members of the emergency services work at the scene of a huge blaze which engulfed Grenfell Tower, a residential tower block in Latimer Road
Getty Images
-
27/43
According to the London Fire Brigade (LFB), 40 fire engines and 200 firefighters are working to put out the blaze
EPA
-
28/43
Fire fighters tackle the building after a huge fire engulfed the 24 story Grenfell Tower in Latimer Road, West London
Getty Images
-
29/43
The burnt facade of Grenfell Tower, the night after the fire in Latimer Road, West London
REUTERS/Neil Hall
-
30/43
Local residents gather at a community centre near Grenfell Tower in Latimer Road
REUTERS/Toby Melville
-
31/43
A resident in a nearby building watches smoke rise from Grenfell Tower in Latimer Road, West London
AP
-
32/43
Police and rescue services operate near the fire at Grenfell Tower, a 24-storey apartment block in Latimer Road
EPA
-
33/43
A man stands amid debris on the A40 after a serious fire in a tower block at Latimer Road in West London
REUTERS/Toby Melville
-
34/43
A view of the empty A40 highway after it was closed in both directions, due to the proximity of the fire at Grenfell Tower block in Latimer Road
EPA
-
35/43
Smoke rises from the building after a huge fire engulfed the 24 storey residential Grenfell Tower block in Latimer Road, West London
Getty Images
-
36/43
Bodies are removed from the scene after a fire engulfed the 24-storey Grenfell Tower in west London
Rick Findler/PA Wire
-
37/43
Bodies are removed from the scene after a fire engulfed the 24-storey Grenfell Tower in west London
Rick Findler/PA Wire
-
38/43
Provisions on tables at the Westway Sports Centre close to the scene after a fire engulfed the 24-storey Grenfell Tower in west London
Jack Hardy/PA
-
39/43
Beds are laid out in the Westway Sports Centre close to the scene after a fire engulfed the 24-storey Grenfell Tower in west London
Jack Hardy/PA Wire
-
40/43
A pile of donated clothes, sleeping bags and water lie next to a police cordon near the burning the 24 storey residential Grenfell Tower block in Latimer Road, West London
Getty Images
-
41/43
Signs asking for donations are seen outside the Notting Hill methodist Chruch
Getty Images
-
42/43
Smoke rises from the building after a huge fire engulfed the 24 storey residential Grenfell Tower block in Latimer Road, West London
Getty Images
-
43/43
A man is rescued by fire fighters after a huge fire engulfed the 24 storey residential Grenfell Tower block in Latimer Road, West London
Getty Images
Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott has claimed “hundreds of people died” in the tragedy.
It comes amid reports that experts believe the design of Grenfell Tower contributed to the way it became engulfed in flames in a matter of minutes.
The 10 columns up the side of the building represent an unusual design, and when fitted with combustible cladding and flammable insulation they could create an air gap.
Investigators think the cladding and triangular-shaped concrete columns led to a so-called ‘chimney effect’: a space through which the flames were able to race up the side of the tower.
- More about:
- Grenfell Tower
- London