Jeremy Corbyn has attacked Kensington and Chelsea Council over its response to the Grenfell Tower disaster, saying it appeared to “lack the resources” to deal with the fire despite being the wealthiest local authority in the country.

The fire in the tower block, which including council and privately owned flats, killed at least 58 people.

The borough and the Government, Theresa May in particular, have faced criticism over the response.

In Pictures: Grenfell Tower after the fire







45 show all In Pictures: Grenfell Tower after the fire























































































1/45 Grenfell Tower is seen in the distance PA

2/45 A drone flies near the scene of the fire which destroyed the Grenfell Tower block REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

3/45 'Theresa May Stay Away' message written on the messages of support at Latymer Community Church for those affected by the fire Ray Tang/REX

4/45 An aerial view of the area surrounding Grenfall tower Getty

5/45 Donated shoes sit in the Westway Sports Centre near to the site of the Grenfell Tower fire Getty Images

6/45 Messages of support for those affected by the massive fire in Grenfell Tower are displayed on a well near the tower in London AP

7/45 A local resident stands on her balcony by the gutted Grenfell Tower in Latimer Road Getty Images

8/45 Messages of condolence are left at a relief centre close to the scene of the fire that broke out at Grenfell Tower, EPA

9/45 A police officer stands by a security cordon outside Latimer Road station Getty Images

10/45 Firemen examine the scorched facade of the Grenfell Tower in London on a huge ladder AP

11/45 A search dog is led through the rubble of the Grenfell Tower in London as firefighting continue to damp-down the deadly fire AP

12/45 Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn comforts a local resident (name not given) at St Clement's Church in west London where volunteers have provided shelter and support for people affected by the fire at Grenfell Tower David Mirzoeff/PA

13/45 Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn hugs councillor Mushtaq Lasharie as he arrives at St Clement's Church in Latimer Road, where volunteers have provided shelter and support for people affected by the fire at Grenfell Tower Getty Images

14/45 Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn meeting staff and volunteers at St Clementís Church in Latimer Road David Mirzoeff/PA

15/45 Firefighters with a dog walk around the base of the Grenfell Tower REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

16/45 Emotions run high as people attend a candle lit vigil outside Notting Hill Methodist Church near the 24 storey residential Grenfell Tower block in Latimer Road, West London Getty Images

17/45 Debris hangs from the blackened exterior of Grenfell Tower Getty Images

18/45 A woman speaks to Mayor of London Sadiq Khan outside Notting Hill Methodist Church near Grenfell Tower in west London after a fire engulfed the 24-storey building Yui Mok/PA Wire

19/45 A woman holds a missing person posters near the Grenfell Tower block REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

20/45 Sadiq Khan speaking with a resident James Gourley/REX

21/45 Ken Livingstone walks near the scene of the Grenfell Tower fire Getty Images

22/45 Mayor of London Sadiq Khan is confronted by Kai Ramos, 7, near Grenfell Tower in west London after a fire engulfed the 24-storey building Yui Mok/PA Wire

23/45 Mayor of London Sadiq Khan speaks to a woman outside Notting Hill Methodist Church near Grenfell Tower Yui Mok/PA Wire

24/45 Volunteers distribute aid near Grenfell Tower Getty Images

25/45 Family and friends of missing Jessica Urbano, 12, wearing photographs of Jessica pinned to their t-shirts gather near Grenfell Tower EPA

26/45 Family and friends of missing Jessica Urbano, 12, wearing photographs of Jessica pinned to their t-shirts gather near Grenfell Tower EPA

27/45 Family and friends of missing Jessica Urbano, 12, wearing photographs of Jessica pinned to their t-shirts gather near Grenfell Tower EPA

28/45 People attend a vigil at Notting Hill Methodist Church near Grenfell Tower Getty Images

29/45 People gather to observe a vigil outside St Clement's Church following the blaze at Grenfell Tower Getty Images

30/45 People light candles as they observe a vigil outside St Clement's Church following the blaze at Grenfell Tower Getty Images

31/45 People attend a vigil at Notting Hill Methodist Church near Grenfell Tower Getty Images

32/45 A man distributes food from the back of a van near the scene of the fire which destroyed the Grenfell Tower block REUTERS/Paul Hackett

33/45 A firefighter is cheered near the scene of the fire which destroyed the Grenfell Tower block REUTERS/Paul Hackett

34/45 A T-shirt with a written message from the London Fire Brigade hangs from a fence near The Grenfell Tower block REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

35/45 A young girl on her way to lay flowers near Grenfell Tower Getty Images

36/45 The remains of residential tower block Grenfell Tower are seen from Dixon House a nearby tower block Getty

37/45 Volunteers prepare supplies for people affected by the Grenfell Tower block which was destroyed in a fire REUTERS/Neil Hall

38/45 Volunteers move a car to make space for a lorry picking up supplies for people affected by the Grenfell Tower block REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

39/45 People distribute boxes of food near the scene of the fire which destroyed the Grenfell Tower bloc REUTERS/Paul Hackett

40/45 A woman touches a missing poster for 12-year-old Jessica Urbano on a tribute wall after laying flowers on the side of Latymer Community Church next to the fire-gutted Grenfell Tower AP

41/45 A man looks at messages written on a wall near the scene of the fire which destroyed the Grenfell Tower block REUTERS/Paul Hackett

42/45 Candles and messages of condolence near where the fire broke out at Grenfell Tower EPA

43/45 Police carry a stretcher towards Grenfell Tower Rick Findler/PA Wire

44/45 Emergency services at Grenfell Tower Rick Findler/PA Wire

45/45 Police carry out a body from Grenfell Tower in west London after a fire engulfed the 24-storey building Rick Findler/PA Wire

The Labour leader told ITV’s Peston on Sunday programme that local people and the emergency services had been “incredible".

But he added: “What was less effective was the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, because they seemed to lack the resources to deal with a crisis of this magnitude in their borough and yet they are the country's wealthiest borough.”

Mr Corbyn defended his call for empty flats bought as an investment to be requisitioned to give people made homeless by the fire a place to stay.

“Every day at Heathrow, planes get delayed, hundreds of people get stranded ... and hotels are found for them immediately, they are sorted out,” he said.

“Four hundred or so people [made homeless by the Grenfell fire] still, most of them, have not got somewhere decent or safe and secure to stay in.

“Somehow it seems to be beyond the wit of the public services to deal with a crisis facing a relatively small number of people in a country of 65 million.”

The answer, Mr Corbyn suggested, was simple: “There are a large number of deliberately kept empty, vacant flats and properties all over London. It’s called land banking,” he said.

“People with a lot of money buy a house, buy a flat, and keep it empty.”

Such properties should be used to help people in their time of need, he said, suggesting there were different ways of enabling this to happen.

“Occupy it, compulsory purchase it, requisition it. There’s a lot of things you can do,” Mr Corbyn said.

“Cannot we as a society just think, all of us ... it’s all very well putting our arms around people during the crisis, but homelessness is rising and the housing crisis is getting worse.

“My point was quite a simple one. In an emergency we have to bring all assets to the table in order to deal with that crisis and that is what I think we should be doing in this case.”

At one point in the interview, he appeared to defend Ms May against criticisms that she had failed to show sympathy towards those affected by the crisis.

"I think everybody cares to an extent, some to a deeper extent and some show empathy in a different way to others," the Labour leader said.

"But the real issue is not about what we as individuals feel, Theresa May, me, anybody else, it's what those people are going through."

Kensington and Chelsea Council did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Press Association contributed to this report