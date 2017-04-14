A British woman on holiday in Israel has been stabbed to death by a Palestinian man in Jerusalem, police say.

The women, who has not been identified, is believed to have been a British student visiting Israel.

Israeli police spokeswoman Luba Samri said the man attacked the woman, who is believed to be in her early 20s, as she travelled on the light rail near Jerusalem’s Old City.

She was rushed to Jerusalem’s Hadassah Medical Center but died soon after arrival.

Local media reports suggested she had been stabbed multiple times and that two others were slightly injured in the attack – including a pregnant woman.

Yoram Halevi, Commander of the Jerusalem District in the Israeli Police, told a local radio station that the attacker – a 57-year-old man – had been arrested at the scene.

The area was packed with people at the time of the attack as Christians gather to celebrate Good Friday and Jewish people gather to observe Passover.

The city has been on high alert during Holy Week after an increase in knife attacks by Palestinians.

Since September 2015, Palestinians have killed 42 Israelis and two visiting Americans, mainly in stabbings, car ramming assaults and shooting attacks.

Israeli forces have killed at least 243 Palestinians during that time, most of them identified as attackers by Israeli authorities.

Most of the Palestinians were killed while attempting attacks, Israeli police say.

Others have been shot dead during protests and some have been killed in Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip.

Additional reporting by agencies

More follows