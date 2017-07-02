Jeremy Corbyn has secured his position as Labour leader and could bring together an "unbeatable" coalition of young and working-class voters, according to his deputy leader Tom Watson.

Mr Watson, who one year ago warned that Labour was facing "an existential crisis", now claims his party can win a majority in the next election by reaching “those people who doubted us or weren’t quite convinced”.

The MP for West Bromwich East urged activists to focus on winning over voters in Labour's traditional working-class heartlands rather than changing party rules to strengthen Mr Corbyn's position.

Momentum looks like it is orchestrating a 'takeover from the hard left' says Tom Watson

In March Mr Watson pleaded with Mr Corbyn to "deal with" hard-left activists, warning that they were themselves trying to seize permanent control of Labour through its powerful executive.

"I think everyone knows now Jeremy’s position is completely secure as leader,” he told the Observer.

“What comes out of it is a potential new alliance for Labour.

“If we can bring [in] these young voters, enthuse them to stay with us and then give greater reassurance to our traditional working-class voters, some of whom left us on issues like policing and security, then I think we’ve got an election-winning alliance and I think it is an unbeatable one.”

Mr Watson said the Labour leader now has “a highly enthused PLP [parliamentary Labour party] around him to take him through the years ahead”.

The interview comes after Mr Corbyn stamped his authority on his party by sacking three shadow ministers who defied the Labour whip on Brexit.

One of his key allies, the new Labour chairman Ian Lavery, has said he wants to look at different ways to select MPs after the left wing of the party gained confidence following the general election result.

In June 2016 Mr Watson called on Mr Corbyn to quit, telling the BBC: "my party is in peril, we are facing an existential crisis."

But following the party's general election gains he said voters had responded to Mr Corbyn's "honesty, candour, and energy".

A study by the left-leaning thinktank Policy Network found that Labour's core support now lies among the richest and poorest voters in the country, according to the Observer.

Labour divisions exposed as John McDonnell says Tom Watson 'wrong' to back US air strikes in Syria

But the party won just 33% of the vote among those earning between £21,000 and £34,000 a year, compared with the Conservative's share of 48% among that income bracket.

Just 22% of that group said they felt Labour had moved closer towards the interests of "traditional working-class supporters".

Nearly two-thirds of the 64 seats Labour must win to gain a majority have more C2 voters than high-earners.

Mr Watson said Labour "have got to give reassurance to those traditional, working-class communities” if they are to beat the Conservatives at the next election.

The most ridiculous claims made about Jeremy Corbyn







11 show all The most ridiculous claims made about Jeremy Corbyn



















1/11 He called Hezbollah and Hamas ‘friends’ True. In a speech made to the Stop the War Coalition in 2009, Mr Corbyn called representatives from both groups “friends” after inviting them to Parliament. He later told Channel 4 he wanted both groups, who have factions designated as international terror organisations, to be “part of the debate” for the Middle East peace process. “I use (the word ‘friends’) in a collective way, saying our friends are prepared to talk,” he added. “Does it mean I agree with Hamas and what it does? No. Does it mean I agree with Hezbollah and what they do? No.” Reuters

2/11 ‘Jeremy Corbyn thinks the death of Osama bin Laden was a tragedy’ Partly false. David Cameron used this as a line of attack at the Conservative Party conference but appears to have left out all context from Mr Corbyn’s original remarks. In an 2011 interview on Iranian television, the then-backbencher said the fact the al-Qaeda leader was not put on trial was the tragedy, continuing: “The World Trade Center was a tragedy, the attack on Afghanistan was a tragedy, the war in Iraq was a tragedy.”

3/11 He is ‘haunted’ by the legacy of his ‘evil’ great-great-grandfather False. A Daily Express exposé revealed that the Labour leader’s ancestor, James Sargent, was the “despotic” master of a Victorian workhouse. Addressing the report at the Labour conference, Mr Corbyn said he had never heard of him before, adding: “I want to take this opportunity to apologise for not doing the decent thing and going back in time and having a chat with him about his appalling behaviour.”

4/11 Jeremy Corbyn raised a motion about ‘pigeon bombs’ in Parliament This one is true. On 21 May 2004, Mr Corbyn raised an early day motion entitled “pigeon bombs”, proposing that the House register being “appalled but barely surprised” that MI5 reportedly proposed to load pigeons with explosives as a weapon. The motion continued: “The House… believes that humans represent the most obscene, perverted, cruel, uncivilised and lethal species ever to inhabit the planet and looks forward to the day when the inevitable asteroid slams into the earth and wipes them out thus giving nature the opportunity to start again.” It was not carried.

5/11 He rides a Communist bicycle False. A report in The Times referred to Mr Corbyn, known for his cycling, riding a “Chairman Mao-style bicycle” earlier this year. “Less thorough journalists might have referred to it as just a bicycle, but no, so we have to conclude that whenever we see somebody on a bicycle from now on, there goes another supporter of Chairman Mao,” he later joked.

6/11 'Jeremy Corbyn will appoint a special minister for Jews' False so far. The Sun report in December was allegedly based on a “rumour” passed to the paper by a Daily Express columnist who has written pieces critical of the Labour leader in the past. The minister did not materialise in his shadow cabinet.

7/11 ‘Jeremy Corbyn wishes Britain would abolish its Army’ False. Another gem from The Sun took comments made at a Hiroshima remembrance parade in August 2012 where Mr Corbyn supported Costa Rica’s move to abolish it armed forces. “Wouldn’t it be wonderful if every politician around the world…abolished the army and took pride in the fact that they don’t have an army,” he added. The caveat that “every politician” must take the step suggests Mr Corbyn does not support UK disarmament just yet.

8/11 Jeremy Corbyn stole sandwiches meant for veterans False. The Guido Fawkes blog claimed that the Labour leader took sandwiches meant for veterans at at Battle of Britain memorial service in September but a photo later emerged showing him being handed one by Costa volunteers, who later confirmed they were given to all guests.

9/11 He missed the induction into the Queen’s privy council True. After much speculation about Mr Corbyn’s republican views and willingness to bow to the monarch, his office confirmed that he did not attend the official induction to the privy council because of a prior engagement, but did not rule out joining the body.

10/11 Jeremy Corbyn refuses to sing the national anthem. Partly true. The Labour leader was filmed standing in silence as God Save the Queen was sung at a Battle of Britain remembrance service but will reportedly sing it in future. Mr Corbyn was elusive on the issue in an interview, saying he would show memorials “respect in the proper way”, but sources said he would sing the anthem at future occasions.

11/11 He is a member of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Cheese True. The group lists its purpose as the following: “To increase awareness of issues surrounding the dairy industry and focus on economic issues affecting the dairy industry and producers.”

Patrick Diamond and Charlie Cadywould, who co-wrote the Policy Network report, said Labour had to dispel voters' worries about their economic incompetence and policies on security.

They told the Observer: "“A ‘one more push’ approach at the next election may be enough to allow Labour to cobble together an unstable minority government, but much more is needed to win an outright majority even of one, let alone a comprehensive victory which would produce a two- or three-term government able to deliver radical reform.

“For Labour to win a majority, it can’t forget about the lower middle classes, and this polling shows it has a lot more work to do before it wins sufficient support from ‘making ends meet’ Britain.”