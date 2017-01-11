A 15-year-old girl has been remanded into secure accommodation after appearing in court charged with murdering seven-year-old Katie Rough.
The teenager, flanked by two security guards and a youth offending team manager at York Magistrates' Court, stood in the centre of the glass fronted dock and said nothing during the eight-minute hearing.
She stared straight forward as her solicitor answered questions about her name and address.
The girl, who was wearing an oversized grey sweatshirt and had long brown hair, will appear before Leeds Crown Court for a second preliminary hearing on Friday.
She is also charged with possession of an offensive weapon, namely a knife.
Katie, described as a "kind and thoughtful child", was found on a track, reportedly with neck injuries, close to a play area in the Woodthorpe area of York shortly before 5pm on Monday.
She was rushed to hospital but died a short time later.
Press Association
- More about:
- Katie Rough
- York
- Leeds