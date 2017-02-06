The lawyer who started a petition calling on the UK Government to cancel Donald Trump's planned state visit could be disciplined by the Crown Prosecution Service.

Graham Guest, who works as a solicitor at the crown prosecutors' West Yorkshire office in Leeds, claimed the US President should not be invited to make an official state visit because "it would cause embarrassment" to the Queen.

Mr Guest's petition has been signed by 1.8m people and will be debated in Parliament on 20 February.

However, the CPS has suggested he could face disciplinary action.

A spokesman told The Times: “This issue will be considered in accordance with our human resources procedures and the CPS code of conduct."

The code of conduct states prosecutors must be "fair, independent and objective" and must not let the "political views" of suspects, witnesses or victims influence their decisions.

The spokesman refused to specify what the potential charges against Mr Guest would be, or comment on the available sanctions if he were found to have breached its code.

As his petition gained momentum last month, Mr Guest told the Yorkshire Evening Post: "He [Mr Trump] is a misogynist racist and he just seems to be completely incapable of running the richest, most powerful, country and it is a worry for everyone.

"I thought a state visit would legitimise his presidency in a way that it shouldn't be."

Downing Street confirmed Mr Trump's state visit will go ahead, despite the widespread outrage over his travel ban on seven predominately Muslim countries.

“An invitation has been extended and accepted,” a No 10 spokesman said, stressing the Government's position had not changed.