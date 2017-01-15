The pilot of a light aircraft has died after his plane crashed in an Oxfordshire nature reserve.

The man, who has not yet been identified, left Turweston Aerodrome near Milton Keynes on Sunday, but came down in a nature reserve close to the village of Aston Rowant shortly after 2.30pm.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch is looking into the crash.

A BBC reporter at the scene said there was “very thick fog” in the area.

Very thick fog around scene of #Oxfordshire plane crash at Aston Rowant Nature Reserve pic.twitter.com/hU0DRzmzWL — Claire Hawke (@clairehawke) January 15, 2017

A police spokesman said: "The emergency services remain at the scene, and an investigation into the incident will take place."

A Benson-based police helicopter also reported that it could not attend the scene because of "low cloud".

The man’s family were in the process of being informed on Sunday evening.

Aston Rowant is close to the Chiltern Hills and its nature reserve covers 159.1 hectares and is designated as a site of special scientific interest.