A toxic air alert has been issued for London over the next three days, as Mayor Sadiq Khan warned of a "public health emergency".
Air pollution is set to hit a "high peak" in central parts of the capital including Westminster and the Square Mile, after rising to "moderate" in a total of 17 boroughs on Wednesday.
While levels of toxicity are set to return to normal on Friday, airtext forecasts issued by the Mayor suggest many of London's busiest roads will suffer "high" pollution on all three days.
Mr Khan said: “London’s dirty air is a public health emergency.
“We will continue to use all the technology at our disposal to inform Londoners about levels of air pollution in their neighbourhoods.”
Official advice issued by the Department for the Environment says: "Adults and children with lung problems, and adults with heart problems, who experience symptoms, should consider reducing strenuous physical activity, particularly outdoors."
UK news in pictures
UK news in pictures
-
1/28 17 January 2017
The Ivy Restaurant in London as it celebrates its 100th anniversary
PA wire
-
2/28 17 January 2017
A general view of a Green Plaque unveiled to celebrate 100 years of the Ivy
Getty Images
-
3/28 17 January 2017
The coffin of Jill Saward leaves Lichfield Cathedral after her funeral service in Lichfield, England
Getty Images
-
4/28 17 January 2017
The funeral cortege of Jill Saward leaves Lichfield Cathedral after her funeral service in Lichfield, England
Getty Images
-
5/28 17 January 2017
Jill Saward's husband Gavin Drake is comforted after her funeral at Lichfield Cathedral in Staffordshire
PA wire
-
6/28 17 January 2017
Britains recently appointed ambassador to the EU, Tim Barrow, walks through Downing Street in central London
Getty Images
-
7/28 17 January 2017
The sun rises through the frosty mist in as deer graze in Windsor Great Park, Berkshire
PA
-
8/28 17 January 2017
A misty Sunrise in Windsor Great Park, Berkshire
PA
-
9/28 16 January 2017
Angels from Freedom by OVE Collective illuminates in Jubilee Park in Canary Wharf, London as part of the Winter Lights festival 2017
Matt Alexander/PA Wire
-
10/28 16 January 2017
On Your Wavelength by Marcus Lyall uses mind-power to choreograph light patterns at the Canary Wharf Winter Lights Festival 2017
Matt Alexander/PA Wire
-
11/28 16 January 2017
At 7 metres, Ovo, by Ovo Collective immerses visitors in a unique light structure as part of the Canary Wharf Winter Lights festival 2017
Matt Alexander/PA Wire
-
12/28 16 January 2017
Horizontal Interference by Joachim Slugocki and Katarzyna Malejka illuminates Westferry Circus in Canary Wharf, London as part of the Winter Lights festival 2017
Matt Alexander/PA Wire
-
13/28 16 January 2017
Angels from Freedom by OVE Collective illuminates in Jubilee Park in Canary Wharf, London as part of the Winter Lights festival 2017
Matt Alexander/PA Wire
-
14/28 16 January 2017
Ovo, by Ovo Collective immerses visitors in a unique light structure as part of the Canary Wharf Winter Lights festival 2017
Matt Alexander/PA Wire
-
15/28 12 January 2017
A postman in Braco, near Stirling, Scotland. Frequent snow showers and strong winds are expected widely across Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and the north of England on Thursday with the possibility of sleet or snow for a short time in the south of the UK
Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
-
16/28 12 January 2017
Highland cattle in the snow near Brough. Frequent snow showers and strong winds are expected widely across Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and the north of England on Thursday with the possibility of sleet or snow for a short time in the south of the UK
Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
-
17/28 12 January 2017
Frequent snow showers and strong winds are expected widely across Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and the north of England on Thursday with the possibility of sleet or snow for a short time in the south of the UK
Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
-
18/28 12 January 2017
British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson arrives for the Cyprus Peace Talks at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland
EPA
-
19/28 11 January 2017
Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt leaves his home in London. According to documents leaked to the BBC, record numbers of patients are facing long waits in A & E's and that nearly a quarter of all patients waited longer than the four hour target set in 2004. The figures come after the British Red Cross claimed the NHS was facing a 'humanitarian crisis' this winter
Getty
-
20/28 10 January 2017
Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Rolf Harris appearing by video link at Southwark Crown Court in London, where he is accused of seven counts of indecent assault and one of sexual assault
Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire
-
21/28 10 January 2017
A David Bowie fan poses in front of the mural of late British pop icon David Bowie created by Australian street artist James Cochran, also known as Jimmy C, as fans paid their respects in Brixton, south London
Getty
-
22/28 10 January 2017
Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn leaves the Millbank television studios in Westminster, London
PA
-
23/28 9 January 2017
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May visits the Wellbeing Centre which provides support to people recovering from mental health needs, in Aldershot, Hampshire
Reuters
-
24/28 9 January 2017
People queue for buses at Bishopsgate in the City of London, as Underground workers in the capital continued a 24-hour strike
PA wire
-
25/28 9 January 2017
People look at a sign warning travellers of industrial action at Elephant and Castle Underground Station in London as a 24-hour strike halted Tube services
PA wire
-
26/28 9 January 2017
Martin McGuinness leaves Stormont Castle today following his resignation as Northern Ireland Deputy First Minister
Getty
-
27/28 9 January 2017
People queue for buses at Bishopsgate in the City of London, as Underground workers in the capital continued a 24-hour strike
PA Wire
-
28/28 8 January 2017
David Bowie 70th Birthday commemoration at Brixton O2
Rex
If air pollution hits "high" levels, these groups of people are advised to reduce strenuous physical exertion, particularly outdoors, and particularly if they experience symptoms.
"Anyone experiencing discomfort such as sore eyes, cough or sore throat should consider reducing activity, particularly outdoors," the guidance says.
"People with asthma may find they need to use their reliever inhaler more often. Older people should also reduce physical exertion."
- More about:
- Mayor Sadiq Khan
- London
- Air Pollution