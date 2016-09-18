Man who sexually assaulted two pregnant women jailed for five years

A man who sexually assaulted dozens of victims including two pregnant women has been jailed for five years.

George Hadzhiiliev attacked 12 lone female victims over three weeks in Twickenham and Wandsworth, approaching them from behind before assaulting them.

His first reported attack took place near Turnham Green Station where he groped a woman in the middle of the day.

He later followed a different woman as she walked to a beauty salon in Richmond before sexually assaulting her.

The 29-year-old pleaded guilty to all 12 counts of sexual assault and was senteced to five years and three months.

DI Suzanne Jordan from the Met’s Sapphire Command told the Evening Standard: “This series of sexual assaults sparked concern to the local community and it was clear that there was a serious risk to women with Hadzhiiliev roaming the streets.

“Hadzhiiliev was quickly identified and arrested and I hope that seeing him convicted provides some comfort for the victims.”