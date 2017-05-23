Theresa May has paid tribute to the victims of an "appalling terrorist attack" in Manchester in which at least 19 people died.

In a statement released at around 2.20am on Tuesday morning, the Prime Minister said: "We are working to establish the full details of what is being treated by the police as an appalling terrorist attack.

“All our thoughts are with the victims and the families of those who have been affected.”

Ms May will chair a meeting of the Government's emergency Cobra committee on Tuesday.

She said the authorities were on scene after 19 people were confirmed dead following reports of an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert.

Nineteen people died after a blast tore through Manchester Arena, police said, and 59 were injured.

The force said in a statement: "This is currently being treated as a terrorist incident until police know otherwise."

Manchester explosion in pictures







9 show all Manchester explosion in pictures















1/9 Police stand by a cordoned off street close to the Manchester Arena on May 22, 2017 in Manchester, England. There have been reports of explosions at Manchester Arena where Ariana Grande had performed this evening. Greater Manchester Police have have confirmed there are fatalities and warned people to stay away from the area Getty Images

2/9 There have been reports of explosions at Manchester Arena where Ariana Grande had performed this evening. Greater Manchester Police have have confirmed there are fatalities and warned people to stay away from the area Getty Images

3/9 Medics and rescuers in Manchester, Britain, deploy May 22, 2017, after reports of an explosion at the Manchester Arena. British police said early May 23 there were "a number of confirmed fatalities" after reports of at least one explosion during a pop concert by US singer Ariana Grande. Ambulances were seen rushing to the Manchester Arena venue and police added in a statement that people should avoid the area AFP/Getty Images

4/9 Police deploy at scene of explosion in Manchester, England, on May 23, 2017 at a concert. British police said early May 23 there were "a number of confirmed fatalities" after reports of at least one explosion during a pop concert by US singer Ariana Grande. Ambulances were seen rushing to the Manchester Arena venue and police added in a statement that people should avoid the area AFP/Getty Images

5/9 Police deploy at scene of explosion in Manchester, England, on May 23, 2017 at a concert. British police said early May 23 there were "a number of confirmed fatalities" after reports of at least one explosion during a pop concert by US singer Ariana Grande. Ambulances were seen rushing to the Manchester Arena venue and police added in a statement that people should avoid the area AFP/Getty Images

6/9 Police deploy at scene of explosion in Manchester, England, on May 23, 2017 at a concert. British police said early May 23 there were "a number of confirmed fatalities" after reports of at least one explosion during a pop concert by US singer Ariana Grande. Ambulances were seen rushing to the Manchester Arena venue and police added in a statement that people should avoid the area AFP/Getty Images

7/9 Police deploy at scene of a reported explosion during a concert in Manchester, England, on May 23, 2017. British police said early May 23 there were "a number of confirmed fatalities" after reports of at least one explosion during a pop concert by US singer Ariana Grande. Ambulances were seen rushing to the Manchester Arena venue and police added in a statement that people should avoid the area AFP/Getty Images

8/9 Police and fans close to the Manchester Arena on May 23, 2017 in Manchester, England. There have been reports of explosions at Manchester Arena where Ariana Grande had performed this evening. Greater Manchester Police have have confirmed there are fatalities and warned people to stay away from the area Getty Images

9/9 Members of the public receive treatment from emergency service staff at Victoria Railway Station close to the Manchester Arena on May 23, 2017 in Manchester, England. There have been reports of explosions at Manchester Arena where Ariana Grande had performed this evening. Greater Manchester Police have have confirmed there are fatalities and warned people to stay away from the area Getty Images

The police update said: "Just before 10.35pm on Monday 22 May 2017, police were called to reports of an explosion at Manchester Arena.

"So far 19 people have been confirmed dead, with around 50 others injured.

"This is currently being treated as a terrorist incident until police know otherwise."

Witnesses reported hearing a "huge bang" at the venue shortly after US singer's gig finished on Monday evening.