Patients were evacuated from a hospital in Manchester as a fire blazed on the roof of a cancer research centre.

Five fire engines were called to the Cancer Research UK Institute at the Christie hospital, where the fire is being treated as a major incident.

Footage posted on social media showed black smoke billowing outside the building – described on its website as "one of Europe's experimental cancer medicine centres and an international leader in research and development".

No patients or staff were harmed in the fire, a hospital spokesperson confirmed to The Independent.

Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said the fire involved a three-storey office block and labs.

All areas associated with the institute, including patient areas, were evacuated, the hospital said in a statement.

The centre does not house patients, but is attached to the main hospital and is close to a day care treatment unit.

"At 10.36am on Wednesday the fire service was called to a building fire at Christie Hospital, Wilmslow Road, Manchester," the service said.

"Five fire engines and an aerial ladder are at the scene. Firefighters are wearing breathing apparatus and using jets and hose reels to extinguish a fire involving a three-storey office block and labs."

Staff and patients at areas of the hospital unaffected by the fire have been advised to continue as normal.