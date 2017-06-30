Manchester victims laid to rest in funerals in Stockport and Merseyside

Some of the victims of the Manchester bomb attack have been laid to rest more than a month on from the tragedy in which 22 people, including children, were killed.

A host of Coronation Street stars were among mourners who gathered to celebrate the life of a PR boss killed in the Manchester Arena bombing.

Martyn Hett was a "superfan" of the ITV1 soap and even had a tattoo of Weatherfield stalwart Deirdre Barlow on his leg.

In attendance at the funeral at Stockport Town Hall were actors Helen Worth (Gail McIntyre), Jennie McAlpine (Fiz Brown), Kym Marsh (Michelle Connor), Anthony Cotton (Sean Tully) and the show's producer Kate Oates.

His Coronation Street-themed coffin arrived at the service in a horse-drawn carriage and was greeted by a minute's applause before it entered the building to the tune of Beautiful by Mariah Carey.

A recorded message from the popstar was played to the hundreds of people who attended the service at Stockport Town Hall in memory of the 29-year-old.

In the message, she said: "I just wanted to say that I love you and I'm so happy that we got a chance to meet and I know you're shining down on us from heaven.

"I'm happy that all your family and friends are gathered together in honour of you and that I played a strong role in your life is an honour to me."

Mariah Carey recorded a video message for her 'super fan' Martyn Hett ( Getty Images)

Former Pop Idol winner Michelle McManus welcomed guests to the service in which the dress code was "black and fabulous", and was due to sing during the ceremony.

Mr Hett was a massive fan of the Scottish singer and once spent more than 24 hours on a coach to travel to see her in concert.

Speaking in the days leading up to the service, his mother Figen Murray and stepfather Stuart Murray said it was only after his death they realised how well known Mr Hett was through social media.

Ms Murray said: "It seems that he was fearless about life as well because he wasn't frightened of talking about his own death.

"He actually had discussed and planned his funeral the way he wanted to exit.

"It's going to be almost theatrical actually."

Stars of Coronation Street out in force to pay tribute to their ' superfan ' Martyn Hett (PA)

The family of Mr Hett, who appeared on reality shows Tattoo Fixers and Come Dine With Me, have asked for donations to the Kidscan Children's Cancer Charity, Beechwood Children's Bereavement Service and Beacon Counselling in Mr Hett's memory.

A funeral service for 15-year-old Megan Hurley, another of the 22 victims of the May 22 atrocity, was also taking place on Friday in her hometown of Halewood, Merseyside.

Speaking before the service, Rev Jane Durham, from St Nicholas Church, Halewood, where the funeral was held, said: "The pain of losing Megan has been deeply felt in our community and our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends, as well as all those who are grieving for others affected by the Manchester atrocity."

PA