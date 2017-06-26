A Muslim man was knocked out and his home was spray painted with racist tweets written by Katie Hopkins.

The 42-year-old man from Yorkshire was hit on the head with an instrument after intruders entered his home via the back door.

He was drilling a broken bathroom door handle and wearing earphones as they approached him and knocked him unconscious.

He said he suffered mild concussion as a result.

The IT project manager told the Huddersfield Daily Examiner, “My back was turned and I didn’t hear a single thing.

“A couple of minutes later I woke up with a sore head and I felt a bump on the back of it. Then the adrenaline kicked in.

“I knew someone must have hit me so I dialled 999. I wasn’t sure if they were still here because I hadn’t even checked downstairs yet.

“The police and ambulance were on their way so I made my way outside – that’s when I saw the graffiti on the walls above the staircase.

“I was in shock – I wondered if it was real.”

He said the graffiti read, “Pakis out. We need a final solution #Machester (sic).”

The words echoed those written by former LBC radio host and Daily Mail columnist Katie Hopkins after 22 people were killed by a radical extremist in Manchester last month.

Police reportedly asked him to keep the other graffiti private to minimise the risk of it being repeated by extremists.

The man, who has lived in the area for six years and is married, said he had “no idea who would do this” and he said the neighbours were “on high alert” for future attacks.

Nothing was stolen during the incident.

He was told to leave his house for two days while police investigated. The house is less than two miles from where the late MP Jo Cox was killed by Thomas Mair before the Brexit referendum in 2016.

Detective Inspector John Charlton told the newspaper that such an offence in the area was “extremely rare”, and that the police were “taking the matter extremely seriously”, increasing patrols in the area and carrying out a forensic investigation to identify the intruders.