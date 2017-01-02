The new-look 12-sided £1 coin will be "the most secure circulating coin in the world", the Royal Mint has claimed.

The Mint will strike a billion of the new coins, which are made from two types of metal, before its launch in March.

It features the national flora of the UK's four countries emerging from a coronet.

Dr Kevin Clancy, director of the Royal Mint Museum, said: "This year we also mark the achievements of Jane Austen, Sir Isaac Newton and The Royal Flying Corps – all pioneers in their own field.

"The British public should start to see these coins appearing in their change from spring 2017."

A new £2 coin has been created that displays a First World War biplane and is marked, "The War In The Air".

It commemorates the personnel of the Royal Flying Corps who risked their lives to innovate in air combat and push the limits of what was possible in aviation.

Austen, the celebrated author of Pride and Prejudice and other novels, is also remembered with a special £2 coin, which marks the 200th anniversary of her death.

When the new polymer £5 notes were released an artist created tiny engravings of the writer, alongside quotes from her work, on four notes, which are believed to be worth tens of thousands of pounds each as a result.

Sir Isaac Newton, a former master of the Royal Mint, is remembered on the new 50p coin.

The Mint said the famous scientist was "renowned for his zeal in tackling counterfeiters, improving assaying techniques and refining weights and measures to an exacting standard".