  1. News
  2. UK
  3. Home News

Social Bite founder Josh Littlejohn dedicates MBE to people 'marginalised' from society

About a quarter of Social Bite staff have experienced homelessness

Click to follow
The Independent Online
josh-littlejohn.jpg
Social Bite co-founder Josh Littlejohn, who has been awarded an MBE in the New Year Honours list PA

An entrepreneur who set up a successful sandwich chain which helps the homeless said he is "honoured" to receive an MBE as he dedicated the award to people "marginalised" from society.

Josh Littlejohn, co-founder of Social Bite, receives the honour for services to social enterprise and entrepreneurship in Scotland.

The chain he helped found offers "suspended coffee and food", which means customers can pay in advance for a coffee or any item of food from the menu and a local homeless person can go into the shop to claim it.

About a quarter of its staff have experienced homelessness.

Leonardo Di Caprio delights fans on visit to Edinburgh eatery which helps the homeless

The organisation has received backing from various high-profile figures.

Read more

George Clooney visited Social Bite's Rose Street shop in Edinburgh in November last year while Leonardo di Caprio visited its sister restaurant Home in the Scottish capital last month.

Mr Littlejohn said: "I'm honoured to receive this award in recognition for my work with Social Bite.

"I would like to dedicate it to the hundreds of homeless people Social Bite works with in Scotland who are marginalised from society and have no stake in the economic system.

"I'm relatively young but I hope to dedicate the rest of my working life to helping people who have been excluded from the system.

"By working alongside the amazing Social Bite team — and other charities — I hope I can play my part in eradicating homelessness from Scotland and spread the social enterprise business model further afield."

UK news in pictures

UK news in pictures

  • 1/17 30 December 2016

    Fog shrouds the Houses of Parliament in central London after forecasters warned of visibility as low as 100 metres with fog and sub-zero temperatures across swathes of England

    PA wire

  • 2/17 30 December 2016

    A sign on the M25 motorway near Heathrow Airport warns motorists of fog after forecasters warned of visibility as low as 100 metres with fog and sub-zero temperatures across swathes of England

    PA wire

  • 3/17 28 December 2016

    Two deer lock horns in the frost and fog in Windsor Great Park in Berkshire

    PA wire

  • 4/17 21 December 2016

    Police close The Mall outside Buckingham Palace in London. The London Metropoltan Police have closed roads for the Changing of the Guard outside Buckingham Palace and will step up security over the festive period following the 19 December truck attack in Berlin

    EPA

  • 5/17 21 December 2016

    Despite a forecast for cloud and rain, a large crowd gathered at the famous historic stone circle, a UNESCO listed ancient monument, to celebrate the sunrise closest to the Winter Solstice, the shortest day of the year. The event is claimed to be more important in the pagan calendar than the summer solstice, because it marks the 're-birth' of the Sun for the New Year

    Getty

  • 6/17 16 December 2016

    The scene at HMP Birmingham where a disturbance took place. The trouble is reported to have been taking place across a number of wings at the privately-run prison, with claims also made in local media that prisoners have smashed light fittings and threatened officers

    PA

  • 7/17 15 December 2016

    Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, views the work of volunteer workers making free goody bags, during a visit to the Centrepoint hostel, in Camberwell

    John Stillwell/PA Wire

  • 8/17 11 December 2016

    Europe's largest Chinese Lantern Festival takes place at Longleat House to celebrate the Safari Park's 50th anniversary

    Rex

  • 9/17 11 December 2016

    Europe's largest Chinese Lantern Festival takes place at Longleat House to celebrate the Safari Park's 50th anniversary

    Rex

  • 10/17 11 December 2016

    Longleat Festival of Light, Wiltshire, UK

    Rex

  • 11/17 11 December 2016

    Thousands of runners in Santa costumes take part in the Glasgow Santa Dash to raise funds for the Beatson Cancer Charity

    PA wire

  • 12/17 8 December 2016

    Gina Miller

    Reuters

  • 13/17 5 December 2016

    Sunrise over Tynemouth Castle and Priory on the Northeast coast, overlooking Tynemouth Pier

    PA wire

  • 14/17 5 December 2016

    Runners are silhouetted against trees and the early morning mist in Richmond Park, London

    PA wire

  • 15/17 5 December 2016

    A deer is silhouetted against the sky in Richmond Park, London

    PA wire

  • 16/17 5 December 2016

    Former lorry driver Ralph Clarke, 101, thought to be the oldest defendant in British legal history, arriving at Birmingham Crown Court where he is due to go on trial accused of a string of historical sexual offences

    PA wire

  • 17/17 5 December 2016

    Gina Miller, co-founder of investment fund SCM Private arrives at the Supreme court in London on the first day of a four-day hearing

    Getty

Social Bite also plans to provide a low-cost, supervised and safe living environment for up to 20 homeless people with 10 purpose-built homes in Granton, Edinburgh, and needs to raise £500,000 for the project.

Earlier this month, Olympic cycling veteran Sir Chris Hoy and around 300 of the most influential people in Scotland slept rough in Edinburgh's Charlotte Square to raise funds for the project.

Press Association

Comments