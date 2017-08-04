The NHS needs to put its “house in order” and improve standards before it can justify asking central Government for more cash, the man leading a review of efficiency within healthcare has said.

Professor Tim Briggs, national director of clinical quality and efficiency, said the service currently wastes too much money on poor care.

He told The Times: “I do not think at the moment we deserve more money until we put our house in order and we actually make the changes that will improve the quality of care.

"If you could get the infection rate across the country down to 0.2% just in hip and knee replacements, you'd save the NHS every year £250 million [to] £300 million, just by improving the quality of care."

Prof Briggs' audit has identified means of saving hundreds of millions of pounds every year if the most efficient practices are rolled out across the country.

It identified hundreds of thousands of patients needlessly being admitted to emergency surgery beds, and bed-blocking in other wards, as among the greatest wastes of money in hospitals, the paper reported.

Everyone the Government blames for the NHS crisis – except themselves







6 show all Everyone the Government blames for the NHS crisis – except themselves









1/6 The elderly “We acknowledge that there are pressures on the health service, there are always extra pressures on the NHS in the winter, but we have the added pressures of the ageing population and the growing complex needs of the population,” Theresa May has said. Waits of over 12 hours in A&E among elderly people have more than doubled in two years, according to figures from NHS Digital. Getty

2/6 Patients going to A&E instead of seeing their GPs Jeremy Hunt has called for a “honest discussion with the public about the purpose of A&E departments”, saying that around a third of A&E patients were in hospital unnecessarily. Mr Hunt told Radio 4’s Today programme the NHS now had more doctors, nurses and funding than ever, but explained what he called “very serious problems at some hospitals” by suggesting pressures were increasing in part because people are going to A&Es when they should not. He urged patients to visit their GP for non-emergency illnesses, outlined plans to release time for family doctors to support urgent care work, and said the NHS will soon be able to deliver seven-day access to a GP from 8am to 8pm. But doctors struggling amid a GP recruitment crisis said Mr Hunt’s plans were unrealistic and demanded the Government commit to investing in all areas of the overstretched health service. Getty Images

3/6 Simon Stevens, head of NHS England Reports that “key members” of Ms May’s team used internal meetings to accuse Simon Stevens, head of NHS England, of being unenthusiastic and unresponsive have been rejected by Downing Street. Mr Stevens had allegedly rejected claims made by Ms May that the NHS had been given more funding than required. Getty Images

4/6 Previous health policy, not funding In an interview with Sky News’s Sophy Ridge, Ms May acknowledged the NHS faced pressures but said it was a problem that had been “ducked by government over the years”. She refuted the claim that hospitals were tackling a “humanitarian crisis” and said health funding was at record levels. “We asked the NHS a while back to set out what it needed over the next five years in terms of its plan for the future and the funding that it would need,” said the Prime Minister. “They did that, we gave them that funding, in fact we gave them more funding than they required… Funding is now at record levels for the NHS, more money has been going in.” But doctors accused Ms May of being “in denial” about how the lack of additional funding provided for health and social care were behind a spiralling crisis in NHS hospitals. Getty Images

5/6 Target to treat all A&E patients within four hours Mr Hunt was accused of watering down the flagship target to treat all A&E patients within four hours. The Health Secretary told MPs the promise – introduced by Tony Blair’s government in 2000 – should only be for “those who actually need it”. Amid jeers in the Commons, Mr Hunt said only four other countries pledged to treat all patients within a similar timeframe and all had “less stringent” rules. But Ms May has now said the Government will stand by the four-hour target for A&E, which says 95 per cent of patients must be dealt with within that time frame. Getty Images

6/6 No one Mr Hunt was accused of “hiding” from the public eye following news of the Red Cross’s comments and didn’t make an official statement for two days. He was also filmed refusing to answer questions from journalists who pursued him down the street yesterday to ask whether he planned to scrap the four-hour A&E waiting time target. Sky News reporter Beth Rigby pressed the Health Secretary on his position on the matter, saying “the public will want to know, Mr Hunt”. “Sorry Beth, I’ve answered questions about this already,” replied Mr Hunt. “But you didn’t answer questions on this. You said it was over-interpreted in the House of Commons and you didn’t want to water it down. Is that what you’re saying?” said Ms Rigby. “It’s very difficult, because how are we going to explain to the public what your intention is, when you change your position and then won’t answer the question, Mr Hunt”. But the Health Secretary maintained his silence until he reached his car and got in. Getty Images

The inflated price of basic surgical equipment and legal costs associated with mistakes in maternity wards are also identified as areas in which cash can be saved.

Prof Briggs, the consultant orthopaedic surgeon at Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Trust, told The Times: "At the moment there are significant changes we can make to improve our practice that will allow us to do a lot more work with the amount of money we have."

Two months ago a report in the Health Service Journal (HSJ) said parts of the NHS in England were considering ”savage“ cuts in a bid to meet financial targets.

Some of the proposals under discussion in a number of the areas included: closing or downgrading wards and services, extending waiting times, restricting NHS funding for some treatments and limiting the number of operations carried out by non-NHS providers, the HSJ reported.

The NHS has been told to make £22bn in efficiency savings by 2020.



Press Association