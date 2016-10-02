A two-seater plane has crashed in Hempnall, Norfolk.

Police, ambulance and fire crews rushed to the scene when the aircraft crashed around 3.30pm near Hardwick Airfield, off Barondole Lane.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "It has been reported that a light aircraft has come down and crashed.

"It is reported to have been on fire as well.

"The information received from the ambulance service is that they believe there was two people on board, one physically trapped."

