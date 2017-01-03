A magnitude 3.9 "earthquake" has struck the North Sea off the coast of North Yorkshire, the British Geological Survey (BGS) says.

A spokesperson said the cause of the tremor, detected around 100 miles east of the seaside town of Scarborough, was still being confirmed.

"It was most likely an earthquake," said the spokesperson, adding that whether the seismic event could be felt on land depended on how deep it had occurred.

BGS devices in Glasidale, around 10 miles east of Whitby, recorded a tremor at 6:50pm.

Staff at two local pubs said they were not aware of the quake and had not felt any movement.

Hundreds of earthquakes, almost all too faint to be felt by humans, are detected in the British Isles each year by the BGS.

In 2011, a 3.6-magnitude quake struck North Yorkshire around five miles north west of Ripon.

Tremors were felt in the towns of Bingley and Skipton, near Leeds, where people reported doors, windows and heavy furniture rattling, reported the BBC.

The largest known British earthquake took place in the North Sea in 1931, according to the BGS, with a magnitude of 6.1.