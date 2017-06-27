  1. News
Watch NHS nurses protest against low pay outside the Department of Health

Theresa May warned staffing shortages leave health service on brink of another Mid-Staffs scandal

Nurse tells The Independent why she is thinking of working abroad Facebook/The Independent

Dozens of Britain's NHS nurses have gathered outside the Department of Health to protest against low pay. 

Theresa May has been warned dire staffing shortages have left the health service on the brink of another Mid-Staffs scandal, putting hundreds of lives at risk. 

The Royal College of Nursing accuses the Government of failing to respond to signs that the tragedy, which Ms May branded "inevitable", is about to happen again.

Watch as The Independent speaks to nurses joining the protest:

