Old Vic theatre in London evacuated by police due to 'security alert'

London's Old Vic theatre has been evacuated during a performance of the play Woyzeck after police received word of an unspecified security threat.

Police have confirmed that the entire audience were forced to leave the central London theatre - which is situated near Waterloo station - following what has been described as a "security alert" on Saturday afternoon (27 May).

Onlookers have posted photos on social media showing the scores of people leaving the building as well as a cordon blocking surrounding roads.

Just been evacuated from the Old Vic Theatre because of a bomb theatre. pic.twitter.com/RawfxVGwBM — AliciaMelville-Smith (@alicia_ms) May 27, 2017

A Met Police spokeswoman said: “Police were called at 14:38pm on Saturday, May 27, to The Cut, Waterloo, to a report of a security alert at a theatre. The theatre took the decision to evacuate the building. Road closures have been put in place. Specialist officers are on scene.”

The audience and play's cast - including Star Wars actor John Boyega - are reportedly being directed to the nearby Imperial War Museum gardens while the building is searched.

More drama offstage! All evacuated to Imperial War Museum gardens.. #oldvic including cast pic.twitter.com/w5JbruAKfQ — Rachel Griffin (@Carryonsmiling) May 27, 2017

Such efficiency and professionalism from management and the front of house team @oldvictheatre. Evaluating everyone within minutes #Oldvic — Jemma Burgess (@j_kburgess) May 27, 2017

Just been evacuated from @oldvictheatre - unbelievable focus and professionalism from Front of House, so scary #OldVic — Liam Joseph (@liamjosephmc) May 27, 2017

According to eyewitnesses, Boyega was on stage performing when staff in fluorescent jackets entered the theatre ten minutes into the play with the audience told that there were 'concerns' about something found in the building.

The UK's threat level was this week raised to critical following the explosion at Manchester Arena on Monday (22 May) which killed 22 people and injured dozens more as crowds were leaving an Ariana Grande concert. It was reported earlier today that the threat level has been reduced to severe which means an attack is highly likely.