More than three quarters of the UK population believe the Government should be allowed to tap into their phones at a time of heightened terrorist threat, a new survey has found.

Eight in 10 people think the state should have the right to keep people under video surveillance in public areas, while 50 per cent think they should have the right to monitor emails and other information exchanged on the internet, according to the findings published on Wednesday.

The report, British Social Attitudes, published by the National Centre for Social Research (NatCen), also reveals that more than half the population (53 per cent) would support detaining people indefinitely without putting them on trial – which the law currently restricts to 14 days – at a time of a suspected terrorist attack.

Seven in ten people meanwhile believe authorities should have the right to stop and search people at random if a terrorist attack is suspected – which police officers can only currently do without “reasonable grounds” if a senior police officer has authorised it in advance.

The report, which surveyed a total of 2,942 people on trends in attitudes towards the role and responsibilities of Government, suggests the majority of British people indicate that the public is in favour of stronger state powers to tackle terrorism when the terror alert is high, even at the expense of individual rights.

On the question of public spending, almost half (48 per cent) of respondents said they wanted higher taxes to pay for more spending on health, education and social benefits – marking the highest level in more than a decade. Forty-four per cent said they wanted to see taxes stay the same, with just four per cent saying they wanted to see taxes cut.

More than four in 10 people (42 per cent) said the Government should redistribute income from the better-off to those who are less well-off. Before the financial crisis, fewer people supported redistribution than opposed it (34 per cent and 38 per cent respectively in 2006), although support for more redistribution is still lower than the peak it reached during the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Eight in ten (83 per cent) meanwhile think the Government should spend more or much more on health, while seven in ten believe the same for education (71 per cent) and six in ten for the police (57 per cent). By contrast, only 16 per cent would support more spending on benefits for the unemployed.

UK news in pictures







20 show all UK news in pictures





































1/20 26 June 2017 A festival-goer sleeps outside their tent at the end of the Glastonbury Festival of Music and Performing Arts on Worthy Farm near the village of Pilton in Somerset, South West England Getty

2/20 26 June 2017 Canadian Captain Megan Couto (C) leading out troops of the Second Battalion, Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry from Wellington Barracks heading for the Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace in central London. Media reports state that Megan Couto, will be at the head of some 40 Canadian soldiers along with the Royal Canadian Artillery Band at the Changing of the Guard at Buckingham Palace becoming the first female soldier in history to become Captain of the Guard. Canadian soldiers are serving as the Queen's Guard as sentries at Buckingham Palace, St. James's Palace, the Tower of London and Windsor Castle until 03 July 2017. Queen Elizabeth II invited Canada to send troops take part in the ceremonial duties in 2017 marking 150 years since Canadian Confederation EPA

3/20 26 June 2017 Residents leave their home on the Taplow Block on the Chalcots Estate on June 26, 2017 in London, England. Residents of the Chalcots Estate have been urged to leave their homes due to fire safety fears in the wake of the Grenfell Tower tragedy. Four of the five Chalcots Estate towers in Camden, North London, are being evacuated after they were found to have similar cladding to that on Grenfell, attributed to contributing to the rapid spread of the blaze last week that killed at least 79 people Getty Images

4/20 25 June 2017 Police officers on Romford Road in Forest Gate, east London, as people protest over the death of Edir Frederico Da Costa, who died on June 21 six days after he was stopped in a car by Metropolitan Police officers in Woodcocks, Beckton, in Newham, east London PA

5/20 24 June 2017 Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn addresses revellers from the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival REUTERS

6/20 23 June 2017 British Prime Minister Theresa May addresses a news conference at the EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 23, 2017 Reuters

7/20 22 June 2017 Cosplay fans (L-R) George Massingham, Abbey Forbes and Karolina Goralik travel by tube dressed in Harry Potter themed costumes, after a visit to one the literary franchise's movie filming locations at Leadenhall Market in London, Britain Reuters

8/20 22 June 2017 Racegoers cheer on their horse on Ladies Day at the Royal Ascot horse racing meet, in Ascot, west of London Getty

9/20 21 June 2017 A reveller walks among the tipi tents at the Glastonbury Festival of Music and Performing Arts on Worthy Farm near the village of Pilton in Somerset, South West England Getty

10/20 20 June 2017 A police officer lays some flowers passed over by a member of the public, close to Finsbury Park Mosque in north London, after one man died and eight people were taken to hospital and a person arrested after a rental van struck pedestrian PA

11/20 The Borough Market bell is seen in Borough Market in central London following its re-opening after the June 3 terror attack Getty Images

12/20 Two women embrace in Borough Market, which officially re-opens today following the recent attack, in central London REUTERS/Hannah McKay

13/20 Mayor of London Sadiq Khan attends the re-opening of Borough market in central London following the June 3 terror attack Getty Images

14/20 People walk through Borough Market in central London following its re-opening after the June 3 terror attack Getty Images

15/20 News Corp CEO Rupert Murdoch, with one of his daughters, visit Borough Market, which officially re-opened today following the recent attack REUTERS

16/20 A woman reacts in front of a wall of messages in Borough Market, which officially re-opened today following the recent attack, in central London REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

17/20 Vivenne Westwood walks the runway at the Vivenne Westwood show during the London Fashion Week Men's June 2017 collections Getty Images

18/20 Millwall fan and London Bridge hero Roy Larner on 'Good Morning Britain' Rex

19/20 Richard Arnold, Roy Larner, Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid on 'Good Morning Britain' Rex

20/20 11 June 2017 England players celebrate after defeating Venezuela 1-0 to win the final of the FIFA U-20 World Cup Korea 2017 at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, South Korea AP

For the first time in more than 30 years, pensions are not the public’s top priority for extra spending on benefits, with the proportion of people identifying retirement pensions as being among their top two priorities for extra welfare spending falling from 72 per cent in 2010 to 60 per cent in 2017.

A focus on pensioners was overtaken for the first time by support for more benefits for disabled people, with 67 per cent now prioritising spending on people with disabilities, up from 53 per cent in 2010.

In light of the findings, Roger Harding, Head of Public Attitudes at NatCen, said: “People’s tolerance for austerity is drying up, even if that means higher taxes. This leftwards tilt on tax and spend is matched by a long-running conservatism on national security and law and order. In all, people want a more active state that’s firm but fairer.”