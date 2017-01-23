Police catch 47 drivers an hour using mobile phones at the wheel in crackdown

More than 40 drivers were caught every hour during a police crackdown on illegal mobile phone use behind the wheel.

Officers handed out 7,966 fixed penalty notices for the offence in a week-long campaign in November.

The tally - equivalent to a rate of more than 1,000 every day, and 47 an hour - is the highest yet for a week of enforcement on "distraction driving".

By comparison, the totals for three previous initiatives were 2,690 in May 2015, 2,276 in September 2015 and 2,323 in May last year.

The National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) released the figures ahead of a fresh clampdown starting on Monday.

Thirty-six forces across England, Wales and Northern Ireland took part in the November campaign, stopping 10,012 vehicles.

As well as detecting nearly 8,000 mobile phone offences, police delivered hundreds of verbal warnings while 68 court summonses were issued. Officers also identified 117 other "distraction" offences.

It is illegal to use a handheld phone while driving, with those falling foul of the rules facing penalty points and a fine.

Calls for efforts to curb the practice intensified last year in the wake of high-profile cases and research indicating that it is widespread.

This week, constabularies around the country will be running targeted operations and education campaigns.

The crackdown will include patrols using unmarked vans, high vantage points and helmet cameras, as well as community "spotters" to highlight hotspots and repeat offenders to police.

Suzette Davenport, NPCC lead for roads policing, said: "This week, forces will be working to make driving distracted as socially unacceptable as drink-driving through enforcing strong deterrents and powerful messages to make people think twice about their driving habits.

"Encouraging results from last year's campaign against mobile phone use show how effective new tactics and innovative approaches can be.

"Officers will continue to use intelligence-led tactics to target police activity and resources and catch repeat offenders.

"Forces will be working throughout the year to tackle this behaviour by motorists with national partners and the public.

"Remember: when at the wheel, your calls or texts can wait. Keep your eyes on the road."

UK news in pictures







23 show all UK news in pictures











































1/23 22 January 2017 The Shard building is lit through a misty sunrise from Primrose Hill in London, as some rural areas are expected to see lows of minus 7C (19.4F) as the wintry weather continues, according to forecasters PA wire

2/23 22 January 2017 A frosty sunrise over Primrose Hill in London, as some rural areas are expected to see lows of minus 7C (19.4F) as the wintry weather continues, according to forecasters PA wire

3/23 22 January 2017 Britain's Andy Murray leaves the court after losing his Men's singles fourth round match against Germany's Mischa Zverev at the Australian Open Reuters

4/23 22 January 2017 Kim Sears, wife of Britain's Andy Murray, looks on next to his coach Ivan Lendl after Andy Murray was knocked out of the Australian Open Reuters

5/23 21 January 2017 Protesters carrying banners take part in the Women's March on London, as they stand in Trafalgar Square, in central London Reuters

6/23 18 January 2017 Drug smuggler Errol Watson who has been jailed at the Old Bailey for 16 years for a 'sophisticated' plot to bring £2 million of cocaine into Britain disguised in lurid pink liquid. Watson, 54, from Wanstead, east London, was arrested after Border Force officers at Gatwick examined a consignment labelled as oil filters from Barbados. Officers drilled inside to find bright pink liquid which tested positive for cocaine after an x-ray of the filters raised suspicions PA

7/23 18 January 2017 The pipes that contained cocaine as drug smuggler Errol Watson has been jailed at the Old Bailey for 16 years for a 'sophisticated' plot to bring £2 million of cocaine into Britain disguised in lurid pink liquid PA

8/23 18 January 2017 Cocaine being extracted from a pipe as drug smuggler Errol Watson has been jailed at the Old Bailey for 16 years PA

9/23 17 January 2017 The Ivy Restaurant in London as it celebrates its 100th anniversary PA wire

10/23 17 January 2017 A general view of a Green Plaque unveiled to celebrate 100 years of the Ivy Getty Images

11/23 17 January 2017 The coffin of Jill Saward leaves Lichfield Cathedral after her funeral service in Lichfield, England Getty Images

12/23 17 January 2017 The funeral cortege of Jill Saward leaves Lichfield Cathedral after her funeral service in Lichfield, England Getty Images

13/23 17 January 2017 Jill Saward's husband Gavin Drake is comforted after her funeral at Lichfield Cathedral in Staffordshire PA wire

14/23 17 January 2017 The sun rises through the frosty mist in as deer graze in Windsor Great Park, Berkshire PA

15/23 17 January 2017 A misty Sunrise in Windsor Great Park, Berkshire PA

16/23 16 January 2017 Angels from Freedom by OVE Collective illuminates in Jubilee Park in Canary Wharf, London as part of the Winter Lights festival 2017 Matt Alexander/PA Wire

17/23 16 January 2017 On Your Wavelength by Marcus Lyall uses mind-power to choreograph light patterns at the Canary Wharf Winter Lights Festival 2017 Matt Alexander/PA Wire

18/23 16 January 2017 Horizontal Interference by Joachim Slugocki and Katarzyna Malejka illuminates Westferry Circus in Canary Wharf, London as part of the Winter Lights festival 2017 Matt Alexander/PA Wire

19/23 16 January 2017 Angels from Freedom by OVE Collective illuminates in Jubilee Park in Canary Wharf, London as part of the Winter Lights festival 2017 Matt Alexander/PA Wire

20/23 16 January 2017 Ovo, by Ovo Collective immerses visitors in a unique light structure as part of the Canary Wharf Winter Lights festival 2017 Matt Alexander/PA Wire

21/23 12 January 2017 A postman in Braco, near Stirling, Scotland. Frequent snow showers and strong winds are expected widely across Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and the north of England on Thursday with the possibility of sleet or snow for a short time in the south of the UK Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

22/23 12 January 2017 Highland cattle in the snow near Brough. Frequent snow showers and strong winds are expected widely across Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and the north of England on Thursday with the possibility of sleet or snow for a short time in the south of the UK Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

23/23 12 January 2017 Frequent snow showers and strong winds are expected widely across Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and the north of England on Thursday with the possibility of sleet or snow for a short time in the south of the UK Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Under plans announced last year, the Department of Transport is set to introduce legislation doubling the punishment for using a handheld mobile phone while driving - with the fine rising from £100 to £200 and penalty points increasing from three to six.

Ministers have also set out proposals that will see motorists who cause death while on a mobile phone face tougher sentences.

Press Association