UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has called the prospect of a trade deal with Trump’s America “extremely exciting”, amid talks an agreement could be struck as soon as April.

Speaking in a video message from Burma, Mr Johnson said he was “very optimistic” that a trade deal could be done quickly with the new President once the UK leaves the European Union.

In his inaugural speech, President Donald Trump said he would put “American first”, but Mr Johnson said any deal with the US would have “to work for the UK as well”.

He said: “I think that the new President has made it very clear that he wants to put Britain at the front of the line for a new trade deal and obviously that's extremely exciting and important.”

Welcoming the inauguration of Mr Trump on Friday, Mr Johnson offered his congratulations and said he was looking forward to a “strong bond” between the two nations.

Mr Johnson, who had previously criticised Mr Trump during his election campaign, said: “I want to offer my warmest congratulations to President Donald Trump on acceding to the most important political office in the world and I know that billions of people will be willing him to succeed in the months and years ahead in the very great challenges that he faces.

”We in the United Kingdom will work hand in glove for the stability, the prosperity and the security of the world with President Donald Trump.“

Last week the Foreign Secretary reiterated his suggestions there is already a high demand for trade deals with the UK from around the world, although they will have to wait until the end of Article 50 negotiations in 2019.

”They are already queuing up,“ he wrote for the Telegraph.

”Under EU rules, we are not formally allowed to negotiate these new treaties until we leave. But there is nothing to say that ideas cannot be pencilled in.“